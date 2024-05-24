Grown-ish's Cast Bids Goodbye To The Show

As this Freeform sitcom ends its run after a successful 6 season streak, star cast members have said their goodbyes to Grown-ish, a beloved coming-of-age series. Starring Yara Shahidi, Emily Arlook, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and Halle Bailey it chronicles the story of Zoey and Junior into adulthood as they navigate a newfound college life.

Cast members recall time with Grown-ish

Shahidi, who starred in the show as Zoey, took to Instagram to bid farewell to Grown-ish. "GROWN - NO ISH,” she captioned the image with a witty pun. The post featured a photo where the ensemble cast can be seen celebrating the finale, while the second snapshot goes back to 2018, the first day of filming. The star further expressed her gratitude to the viewers, thanking them for tuning in each week and “giving us a reason to work with such wonderful humans.” Luke Sabbat, who plays Luca Hall in the first four seasons of the show, commented an age-old saying as a reminder. “All great things come to an end :(🖤,” wrote the actor.

Emily Arlook, who channels Nomi Segal on the show, posted a carousel of the show's final moments from a boat. "6 seasons later, what a better way to say farewell than to ride off into the literal sunset with my @grownish family," the caption read. Marcus Scribner, known as Junior on the show, expressed gratitude for this constant viewership, whereas Trevor Jackson reflected on this 6 season-long journey. "Growth•ish… grew•ish… Grown•ish," mentioned his caption.

Grown-ish finale: happy endings and more

While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Shahidi detailed how Black-ish (the ABC network show serving as a parent series to this 2018 sitcom) and Grown-ish have really helped her grow career-wise. "I feel like black-ish and grown-ish were such a gift, and the last 10 years, it's anchored my life," she told the outlet.

In the series’ penultimate episode, viewers saw Zoey leave abruptly after Aaron’s romantic proposal, then going on to take advice from her friends on the matter. The looming question remained: Will Zoey and Aaron get together and receive a happy ending? As the show gave the Luka-Zoey arc a closure, Aaron and Zoey were revealed to be the endgame.



