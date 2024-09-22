Gwen Stefani Gives Dua Lipa THIS Stunning Title As They Pose Together At iHeart Music Festival 2024; See Here

Gwen Stefani just announced a new title for Dua Lipa and it's the sweetest thing ever. In an Instagram update, Stefani dubbed Dua as the ‘prettiest girl in the world’ while sharing selfies from the iHeart Music Festival 2024.

The duo posed together in chic monochrome attires with Stefani rocking a white fringed dress and a ponytail. Meanwhile, Lipa, 29, donned a Y2K-inspired black vest with a silver bralette underneath pairing it with a black zip-up skirt. In a post dated September 21, 2024, Stefani showed her admiration for the Houdini singer and expressed how great she felt to be hanging out with the pop star. The two posed for the camera in three pictures. In one of those, Lipa can be seen playfully blowing a kiss to the 54-year-old icon.

Stefani gushed in her caption, writing, "Got to hang with the prettiest girl in the world last night love u dua."

This however is not the first time the two have met. They shared screen during Jimmy Kimmel Live in the year 2020 when Dua Lipa was a guest host of the show. At that time, while chatting Lipa jokingly identified Blake Shelton as Stefani's husband, although they had not been married at that time.

Lipa asked Stefani about the time she spent with Shelton in quarantine at a ranch in Oklahoma while referring to him as her husband. Gwen quickly retorted, "He's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it." Later both made a hearty chortle about it.

Speaking of her musical journey, Stefani told People magazine last year, that she would never write music that was not "completely reflective of what’s going on in [her] life" and she considers it an honor to be able to compose songs. Stefani’s post appears as she is about to be a coach again for The Voice which is in its 26th season.

This time Gwen Stefani would be joined by the other coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé. Moreover, she is easing herself into the promotion of her fifth studio album Bouquet which will be released on November 15. This happens to be her first album release after a seven-year hiatus.

