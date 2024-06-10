What Is Gwen Stefani's Net Worth? Exploring No Doubt Alum's Wealth And Fortune

All these shows, like American Idol, The Voice, and similar reality shows, usually consist of a star-studded panel of judges. These stars like Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and John Legend charge a whopping amount per episode, making them accumulate a huge net worth aside from their investments, brand endorsements, ventures, and other channels of income.

Today we will explore the net worth, wealth, and fortune of The Voice judge Gwen Stefani. The popular beauty with brains is a renowned singer, fashion designer, and TV personality, amongst several other titles under her name. While she first rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer of the band No Doubt, she eventually carved out an immensely successful solo career for herself. While all her achievements will be available for you to know as you scroll through this article, let's address the most frequently asked question about the star: What is Gwen Stefani's net worth? Well, Stefani's net worth is stated to be $160 million.

1. Early life

Gwen Renée Stefani was born in Fullerton, California, on October 3, 1969. Born to simple parents who did a stable job to provide a lifestyle for their children,. Her father, Dennis Stefani, worked as a marketing executive for Yamaha, and her mother, Patti (née Flynn), was an accountant who eventually became a homemaker. Stefani has two brothers, Todd and Eric, and a sister, Jill.

Today, the star is one of the primary judges of the show and makes $13 million for a season; however, it has been reported that she has since been offered a raise. As the seasons typically consist of around 26 episodes, that would mean Stefani earned upwards of $500,000 per episode.

2. Music Career

Where do we begin? In 1986, Gwen Stefani's older brother Eric invited her to be the vocalist for No Doubt, a ska band he had formed. Eric was the band's keyboardist. By 1991, they dropped their self-titled debut studio album. At the time, grunge music was more popular, but No Doubt's third album, Tragic Kingdom (1995), featured the single Don't Speak, which went on to lead the Hot 100 Airplay year-end chart two years after its release in 1997. The album would go on to be nominated for a Grammy, and by 2004, it had sold more than 16 million copies globally

While No Doubt was at the top of their game, the star also began working with other projects, like Let Me Blow Ya Mind with Eve, which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002. Other collaborations also included South Side with Moby and several others.

In December 2021, Stefani dropped the single Let Me Reintroduce Myself from her upcoming fifth studio album. Slow Clap followed in March 2021, and that single received a remix the next month featuring Saweetie. In 2022, she was a featured artist on the song Light My Fire by Sean Paul.

3. Film and television

While the star has cemented a permanent position in the music world, Gwen Stefani made her film debut in Martin Scorsese's 2004 film, The Aviator. Another film she worked on is the animated film Trolls (2016), providing the voice for the character DJ Suki. She has also appeared in episodes of the shows King of the Hill and Gossip Girl.

Later, she appeared in many shows, such as several seasons of The Voice. She appeared as a guest mentor along with the other members of No Doubt on the UK version of The X-Factor and the sixth season of American Idol. After judging The Voice for a long time, she took a break, and then in 2023, it was announced that Stefani would return, replacing former judge Kelly Clarkson.

4. Other ventures

While performing with No Doubt, Stefani often made her own outfits. This interest in fashion eventually led to the launch of her own clothing line, named L.A.M.B. in 2004. That's not all; the singer admitted she loves makeup and therefore collaborated with Urban Decay in 2016. In March 2022, she launched the makeup brand GXVE Beauty.

Furthermore, while the multi-talented star already made her mark in the fashion and makeup industry, she probably thought to expand it to the perfume arena as well; therefore, Stefani set her foot into the perfume business with her company, Harajuku Lovers, which has been around for 18 years and continues to perform well, contributing to her overall net worth.

5. Personal life

Coming to her personal life, The star has been through all the drama for us to write about, Stefani married Gavin Rossdale, the guitarist and lead singer for the rock band Bush, in 2002. They had their first child in 2006, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, and in 2008, their second child, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, was born.

Alas, in 2015, the couple announced they were heading for a split after 13 years of marriage. According to sources, when the musical couple split, it was rumored that Rossdale was allegedly having an affair with the kids' nanny.

during an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast, Amy & T.J., Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale opened up about the divorce and said, “I never thought I’d ever get divorced. So if there’s a simple shame in my life, it’s that,” Rossdale told the hosts, adding later on in the episode that the divorce was a “very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation.”

However, the singer found love again on the sets of The Voice, The universe works in wonderful ways sometimes. She began dating Blake Shelton, her co-judge on the show, in 2015 and the duo married in July 2021 at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

6. Real Estate

In 2006, Stefani and Rossdale spent $13.25 million on a palatial mansion in Beverly Hills, which was owned by property and nightclub tycoon Sam Nazarian. However, she listed the home for sale after her divorce was finalized. The lavish property was sold in 2019 for $21.65.Today, in addition to Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Gwen and Blake also own and live in a $13 million Encino home.

