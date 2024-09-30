Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary With A Kiss During Romantic Paddle Boat Ride; See HERE

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk just hit an amazing milestone! On September 29, she shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram to commemorate their sixth wedding anniversary. In the snap, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while perched on a multicolored paddleboard in a serene body of water.

Paltrow wore a black bikini for the outing, while her husband sported white swim trunks, as she simply captioned the post with 6. The couple tied the knot on September 29, 2018, in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons, attended by 70 guests

The celebration boasted "perfect weather, a nice dinner, a dance party to remember, and a dress that defies adjectives," according to a recap shared on Goop's website in November 2018.

In a 2023 exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Paltrow discussed the challenges of merging their families. She shares two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, with Coldplay's Chris Martin, while Falchuk has two kids, Isabella, 20, and Brody, 17, from his earlier marriage.

As he expressed his feelings, Paltrow admitted that the dynamics of blending both the couple's families were hard, but now it is one of the most important things that brings him the utmost happiness.

"It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it," he added.

Meanwhile, as Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk rang in their glorious sixth anniversary, she has also said yes to her next acting project.

She has joined the cast of Josh Safdie's upcoming film Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet, marking her first important film role since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Since then, she has taken on smaller roles, including lending her voice to a 2023 episode of Falchuk’s American Horror Stories.

