Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On Her Parents' 'Scandalous' Inter-Faith Marriage; Says 'Nobody Was Happy' At The Time

Gwyneth Paltrow is grateful for her blended religious upbringing but her parents had it rough when they got married. The actress joined YouTuber Noa Tishby for a video celebrating the first night of the Jewish festival Hanukkah on Wednesday, December 25. During their candid interaction, the Goop founder revealed that her Christian mother Blythe Danner’s wedding to her Jewish late father Bruce Paltrow was labeled “scandalous” at the time.

"It's interesting — I grew up in a time in the '70s where interfaith marriage was still kind of a big deal,” she said adding that it was “hard” for her parents to get married to each other at the time. "It was a bit scandalous. Nobody was happy about it," Paltrow added.

However, much later in life, the families became more understanding and accepting of the marriage, letting go of everything that went down in the past. Bruce and Blythe tied the knot in 1969, welcomed two children — the Iron Man actress and her younger brother Jake — and remained married for more than 30 years until Bruce’s death at 58 after a long battle with throat cancer.

Despite the tumultuous past, Paltrow is grateful for growing up in an inter-faith family. “I always felt an incredible pull to my Jewish family — I still do. And just the traditions and the warmth and the unconditional love,” she said. “And the food and the yelling and the family!" the actress quipped.

Advertisement

Shallow Hal actress further revealed that she is close to each side of her blended family and announced she’s proud of being the 17th generation of rabbis. “We're all kind of interwoven and so important to each other and just show up for each other again and again and again," she revealed.

The actress shared her special memory of celebrating Hanukkah as a child. She recalled that most favorite part of her memories was visiting her grandparents' house on Long Island and “getting the Hanukkah gelt.” One of her other cherished memories was collecting “round gold coins” with her brother.