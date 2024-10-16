Gypsy Rose Blanchard Remembers Her Mother As She Prepares To Welcome First Child; Expresses Regret Over Dee Dee's Lost Role as a Grandparent

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and death.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about embracing motherhood while also sharing her regrets over her mother not being able to have a relationship with her daughter. During her appearance on the latest episode of The Viall Files, Blanchard claimed that she did want her mother, Dee Dee, to have a loving relationship with her daughter, who will be welcomed into the world soon.

While in the conversation with the podcast host, Blanchard claimed the situation with her mother to be “heartbreaking.” She went on to elaborate, "I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad.”

Blanchard further added that she has been well-versed with the media questions, which emphasize what she would tell her daughter about her grandmother or why your mother is not around.

However, Gypsy claimed that her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, “has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was." She further added, "Kristy is going to be grandma.”

Meanwhile, Blanchard returned to her hometown in December 2023 after serving eight years in jail for stabbing her mother Dee Dee to death, alongside her longtime boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn. According to several medical reports, Dee Dee was suffering from severe mental conditions.

Moreover, Gypsy Rose reflected on being a victim of a lot of negative comments online. She said, "The one thing that just irritates me is the fact that people really have this stigma on, you know, new parents that have come from a life of trauma and the stigma of, oh, you know, 'You had been through this, so you're gonna continue on that cycle with your child.'”

She continued, "I think that's so unfair to put that on someone because I'm a person that I'm taking the steps to make sure that I'm mentally stable enough to be a parent and heal myself.”

Rose Blanchard shares her child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. The mom-to-be is quite excited for her daughter to join her on the earthly side, as while talking to People Magazine previously, she expressed her glee.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

