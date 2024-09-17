Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Update About Her Pregnancy And Flaunts New Hair Look

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is seemingly enjoying every bit of the pregnancy journey; however, she isn't forgetting self-care and spicing up her looks. She recently revealed to a follower that she got hair extensions and also updated another user about her pregnancy.

The ex-convict took to her Instagram stories on September 14 and shared a picture that gave an insight into how far along she is. Blanchard posed, placing her hand on her bump, and wrote, “Bump update. 21 weeks + 5 days."

On September 15, she shared a picture of herself with her boyfriend, Ken Urkel, in which both soon-to-be parents had donned black outfits that completely complimented one another.

Her blond extensions shone through in the picture. A user asked her if she had gotten them, to which she replied that she did. She also updated another user, saying that she was having a “very healthy pregnancy.”

Blanchard is not a stranger to making alterations to her overall looks. Back in June, she let her fans know that she got her body inked along with her boyfriend. In a video, she showcased her tattoos.

The ex-inmate initially showed her back tattoo that seemed to be inspired by a phoenix, and then she showed another tattoo inked on her wrist. This was a spiritual tattoo inspired by a Hindu and Buddhist symbol, the Unalome.

Blanchard then revealed the matching arm tattoos with her boyfriend; when put together, it showed two huskies facing each other. She did mention that she got them inked before her pregnancy.

Advertisement

The soon-to-be mother previously revealed to People magazine about her pregnancy. She expressed that she desires to give her baby everything she wanted in a mother.

The ex-prisoner added that her mother told her that he would never get married, bring up a family, have children, or do anything like that. Blanchard shared that for her to be standing on her own two feet and expecting her first baby was something she has recalled as an “achievement and a personal goal.”

While praising her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, Gypsy told the publication, “I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother. I have seen how she has parented her children—and I think she's a kickass mon.”

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 4 Begins Filming; Three New Cast Members Join Netflix Series