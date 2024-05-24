Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares The Most Bizarre Prison-Style Energy Drink They Made; Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse, murder, death, alcohol, and abuse

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals a special prison hack with her followers. The 32-year-old, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of her mother Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard in 2016, allowed a glimpse into her behind-the-bars shenanigans by sharing a “prison-style energy drink” recipe on TikTok.

While Lifetime is set to release a docuseries based on Blanchard’s life experiences after prison next month, the new video offers a compelling insight into her post-prison whereabouts. She introduced the energy drink as an alternative to Red Bull and showcased how the concoction is made with only four ingredients, step-wise.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares prison energy drink hack

Replying to a fan's comment asking her about prison makeup hacks and others, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was encouraged to share this gem with her followers on Saturday, May 18. The Lifetime star posted a four-minute video detailing the "prison-style energy drink" called Racks, which she and her inmates made while in prison with four easily available ingredients – crushed Jolly Ranchers, Kool-Aid Hawaiian punch flavor, strawberry Fanta, and Folgers instant coffee.

Before beginning, Blanchard gave a disclaimer that the drink was strictly a “non-alcoholic drink” because she doesn’t promote alcohol on her page. Quickly starting with the first ingredient, Folgers instant coffee, Blanchard mixed a spoonful scoop of coffee with water into a measuring cup. She then poured the mixture into a bowl.

Emptying a packet of the second ingredient, Kool-Aid Hawaiian Punch singles into the bowl, Blanchard admitted, “So, everyone in prison usually makes these drinks because… nobody gets Red Bull in prison.” Hence, this recipe was the resolve for a “homemade Red Bull.” Giving the concoction a few stirs, Blanchard reveals that any other Kool-Aid flavor besides the Hawaiian Punch would taste “disgusting.”

Halfway through, the former inmate poured the strawberry Fanta into the bowl to give it a juicy and fruity flavor, much like Red Bull’s. Intensifying the fruitiness of her prison energy drink, Blanchard popped in a couple of crushed Jolly Ranchers into a now-foaming bowl of prison-style Red Bull.

Finally, pouring the bizarre drink into a glass full of ice, because drinking it warm would be again “disgusting,” Blanchard takes a big sip and admits that even she didn’t like the drink at first but it eventually “grew” on her.

Blanchard marked it as something she has taken with her from prison after serving eight of the ten sentenced years at the facility, and eventual release in December 2023.

The video has since gone viral on the internet, amassing over a million views.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Mother’s Day tribute went south

On Mother’s Day earlier this month, Blanchard took to her social media and posted an emotional tribute to all the mothers in her life. The TikTok video mentioned her mother Dee Dee including step-mom Kristy and boyfriend Ken Urker’s mom. However, many netizens took offense at Blanchard’s tribute and slammed her with hate comments online, for being conceited and audacious.

“Because of what happened with my mom, that shouldn’t make me exempt from wishing the other women in my life a HMD ... I didn’t say this because of my balls and audacity, I did this message because I have women in my life that are supportive,” she defended herself, per TMZ. Gypsy Rose also reported several death threats she received since the video surfaced online. She also talked about remembering the good in her late mother Dee Dee besides the “abuse or murder.”

Blanchard’s upcoming Lifetime documentary, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will premiere on June 3, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

