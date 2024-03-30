Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dad Had Warned She Can 'Jump Into Things Without Thinking'; Gave Her Marriage '50/50 Chance'

Trigger Warning: this article has mentions of mental and physical abuse and murder

Right before Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released early from prison in December of 2023, her father, Rod Blanchard, expressed his thoughts about her marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson in an interview with PEOPLE magazine. As the couple announced their split this week, find out about Rod’s reservations about this union.

Rod Blanchard had said that he would give this marriage a '50/50 chance'

In his 2023 interview ahead of his daughter's release from prison, Rod said, "Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work." He also opened up about why he thought that, saying, "She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking."

The couple connected in 2020 when Gypsy was still serving her sentence, and Ryan reached out to her via letters because he found her story inspiring. The couple officially tied the knot in 2022 in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests. Gypsy also moved in with Ryan after being released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December.

But her father also had doubts about the couple moving in so fast and said he wanted her to live with him and her stepmother and wait for her parole to be over before moving in with her boyfriend. "I wish she would have come home here, and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him. She's grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn't have, but like I told her, if it doesn't work out, I'll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan's a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons," he said.

Gypsy announced her split from Ryan on Thursday

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced in a statement on her private Facebook account that PEOPLE obtained that she was separating from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. The post read, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy by her mother, who made her undergo several unnecessary medical treatments and convinced both Gypsy and others that she had a lot of diseases that she did not. In 2015, Gypsy murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with the help of her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison.

Gypsy met Ryan while she was serving her ten-year prison sentence. The couple fell in love after Ryan felt inspired by her story and decided to write her a letter. Gypsy was released early from prison in December of 2023 and started to live with Anderson. The couple had previously said that they were planning to re-do their wedding.

However, it was announced this week that they decided to go their separate ways. Gypsy also deleted all of her public social media accounts earlier in March, and a source explained that her parole officer had advised her to do that.

