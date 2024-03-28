'Had Enough Of You Witches': Renee Rapp Calls Out People Questioning Her Sexuality

Reneé Rapp has reached her limit with fans constantly questioning her sexuality. In a recent announcement, the 24-year-old Tummy Hurts singer expressed her frustration, stating that she's fed up with people not accepting her for who she is. Having previously identified as bisexual, the Mean Girls star has now openly embraced the label of being a lesbian in her interviews and even reaffirmed this stance on her social media platforms.

"if I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi I’ve had enough of you witches," Rapp wrote on X.

Pop Star's Sassy Revelation: From Hush-Hush to 'Yeah, I'm Totally a Lesbian

In a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter back in February, the up-and-coming pop star spilled the beans about her sexuality and its recent changes.

“I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,'” Rapp said. “I’m watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I’m like, ‘I love this.'”

Love, Music, and Espresso Martinis: A Red Carpet Romance Unveiled

Earlier this month, the actor from Sex Lives of College Girls strutted her stuff on the red carpet for the first time at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, accompanied by none other than her new flame, Towa Bird, a talented musician hailing from Hong Kong. What's the scoop?

Well, it turns out Bird has been rocking the stage as one of the supporting acts on Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour for the past few months. Talk about a musical match made in heaven!

But wait, there's more! The lovebirds didn't just stop at posing for the cameras outside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where the party was in full swing. Nope, they took their adorable romance inside too.

Snapped in one heartwarming photo, they were caught in a cozy moment, sipping on espresso martinis and clearly enjoying each other's company to the max. Looks like they're serving up both style and sweetness.

Love Triangles and TikTok Drama: Not My Fault Artist's Romantic Rollercoaster

The artist behind Not My Fault has sparked a new romance with a 23-year-old singer-songwriter, following a nearly year-long relationship with TikToker Alissa Carrington. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps, the public eye couldn't help but pry into their affairs.

In a candid interview with PEOPLE last August, Rapp lamented about the intrusive nature of social media, expressing how much it stung to see snippets of her personal life plastered online. Seems like love's a battlefield, even in the age of social media scrutiny.

Love, Laughs, and Oopsie-Daisies: Rapp's Hilariously Honest Take on Public Romance

Reflecting on her past relationship, Rapp spilled the beans, admitting, “I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable."

She continued with a chuckle, "So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I'm like, f---, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner.”

