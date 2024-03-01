Is Justin-Hailey Bieber's Relationship In Trouble? Duo Makes Quick Visit To Church As Stephen Baldwin Calls For Prayers For Couple

Justin and Hailey Bieber were snapped late in the night as they headed towards the church on Thursday. Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, called for prayers for the couple. While the model was dressed in a neon top with pants, Justin wrapped himself in a black and gray scarf, making the fans wonder if everything was alright in their married life. The duo was also seen ignoring the media questions based on their relationships.

The two were last seen together in public when they attended the Super Bowl game earlier this week. Hailey uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, where the couple were clicked into each other’s embrace.

What Did Stephen Baldwin Urge The Fans Via Social Media?

Baldwin took to Instagram to request the fans pray for Justin and Hailey Bieber, causing curiosity about whether the marriage has hit a rough patch.

However, there has been no clarity over why the services were kept, but he captioned the post, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face, and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often, regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare that is intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Relationship

Justin and Hailey Bieber first met in 2009 when the latter’s father introduced her to the Baby singer. The duo instantly connected and started dating soon after the Peaches singer broke it off with Selena Gomez. However, the couple made it official much later, in 2016. After dating for a while, the two married in 2018, and Hailey changed her last name to Bieber. A year later, the couple again married before their family and friends. The Biebers occasionally keep their fans in the loop by posting pictures of the two.

