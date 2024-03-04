Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber's Birthday With Loving Tribute, Calls Him 'Love Of My Life'

On March 1, Justin Bieber celebrated his 30th birthday. Hailey Bieber penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing cherished photos from their life together and Justin's childhood.

“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!," she captioned, echoing the astonishment shared by many of Justin's fans at this milestone birthday.

"That went by quickly," she added. "Words can't capture your true beauty. Happy Birthday... you're my forever love."

The post showcased images of Hailey and Justin's journey together, from weddings to vacations. Hailey shared a black-and-white home video of them kissing and a childhood photo of Justin. One image displayed a birthday cake with "30 Justin" written on it.

ALSO READ: Is Hailey Bieber 'Pissed' At Dad Stephen Baldwin For Asking Prayers Amid 'Private' Issue With Justin Bieber? Report

Model's birthday tribute to 'Peaches' singer follows late-night church visit

The model's heartfelt birthday tribute to the Peaches singer coincides with their recent attendance at a late-night church service in Los Angeles.

Hailey was spotted in a neon yellow argyle sweater and a pair of baggy jeans, which she paired with bronze-tinted sunglasses, a black leather purse and red lipstick.

Advertisement

The Baby singer wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, white trousers, and a black scarf around his head.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Justin Bieber Songs Of All Time As Pop Star Turns 30

Justine Bieber, the pop star, serenades with guitar: I could sing of your love forever

According to Page Six of the New York Post, the celebrity couple, known for their shared faith, arrived at the church service in their Tesla Cybertruck.

Earlier Wednesday, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, requesting prayers for Hailey and Justin.

The pop star is shown in the post playing the guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship.

"Christians, please spare a moment to pray for Justin & Hailey, asking for wisdom, protection, and closeness to the Lord," reads the text in the clip, according to Page Six.

In the caption, Victor Marx mentioned he rarely posts about public figures due to the negative comments received.

“Eileen and Hailey's mom frequently prays for Justin & Hailey and our children, too. People in the public eye face unique challenges, and there's spiritual warfare that threatens their faith, marriage, and lives. Thank you for your support," he added.

ALSO READ: Is Justin-Hailey Bieber's Relationship In Trouble? Duo Makes Quick Visit To Church As Stephen Baldwin Calls For Prayers For Couple

Hailey & Justin Bieber were spotted at the 2024 Super Bowl in Vegas!

Hailey and Justin Bieber arrived in Las Vegas on 12 February to attend the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game at Allegiant Stadium, showcasing their stylish presence.

Hailey, 27, rocked an animal-print Saint Laurent jacket, adding a casual vibe to her look. She also unveiled a new rich brunette hair colour at the Super Bowl. Justin, 29, sported a camel Marine Serre shirt, left unbuttoned, paired with a backward ball cap.

The couple married in 2018 at a New York City courthouse, followed by a bigger ceremony with loved ones at Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina 2019.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Photos With Wife Hailey Bieber, Latter Says 'We're Cute'