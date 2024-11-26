Hailey Bieber Follows The Pantless Trend For Her 28th Birthday Party Look; See Here

Hailey Bieber proves to stand out in every fashion trend. The Rhode founder, who celebrated her 28th birthday on November 22, shared the pictures from her celebrations, where the new mom was seen sipping on the martinis. Bieber marked her first birthday as a mom to Jack Blues Bieber.

As for her birthday outfit, the model donned a black fur coat and no pants on. Instead, the media personality opted for transparent stockings and high heels. Bieber chose silver jewels to complete her look, and her hair was thrown back in a half-clipped style. Meanwhile, the model chose light shades and a brown lip for the makeup.

Further in her carousel birthday post on Instagram, the businesswoman shared a few snaps of Martinis while also showing off the baby blue manicure. In one of the pictures, Bieber was seen having a skincare session with the face mask and earplugs on. In the picture, the runway star also had a glass of martini in her hand.

The last photo of the post included her and Justin Bieber's dog, whose collar looked stylish in the bow.

Bieber received a cake with the words written, "A tini bit 28." In her caption for the post, too, the Rhode founder wrote, "28... tini."

Meanwhile, Hailey initiated her birthday celebrations by burning calories with her trainer, Kirsty Godson.

It was a special birthday for the model, as her son too turned 3 months old in the past week. Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first son in August and named him Jack Blues Bieber, continuing the tradition of naming the babies on the JB initials.

Announcing the birth of his son on Instagram, the Peaches singer shared a picture of his son’s tiny feet in the palm of the model. Ever since the Hollywood couple has been dropping peeks of their parent duties on social media platforms.

The duo also renewed their vows at the time of Hailey’s pregnancy.

