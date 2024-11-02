Throwback: When Hailey Bieber Revealed THIS Big Fear About Her Future Child; Said, 'I Literally Cry About...'

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in August. While the duo has been over the moon with the birth of their child, the Rhode owner, in an older interview with The Sunday Times, opened up about her fears of having kids with Bieber.

The top model stated that her primary concern was the harassment their children might face while growing up, due to both of their parents working in the entertainment industry. Bieber, who grew up under the spotlight herself, revealed that she would often cry at the thought of her kids being scrutinized all the time.

In a conversation with the news outlet in May this year, Bieber, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, shared that while she could handle negative comments directed at her husband and friends, it would break her heart if such comments were to harm her children in any way.

The runway model explained, “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so badly, but I get scared. It’s already hard enough when people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.” She further added, “We can only do the best we can to raise them, as long as they feel loved and safe.”

Hailey’s comments came after the businesswoman received online negativity from fans who believed she had been mocking Selena Gomez in a video shared on her TikTok account. Although it has been some time since the Baby singer broke up with Gomez, fans of the former couple seem unable to let go of the past relationship.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber welcomed his baby boy six years after tying the knot with the Peaches singer. The new parents took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans, also revealing the name of their newborn.

Alongside a picture of Hailey holding her son's tiny foot, the caption read, “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

With their newborn now in their lives, sources close to the Biebers claim the new parents are overjoyed.

