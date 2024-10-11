Happy Birthday Cardi B: Revisiting Her Top 5 Hits As Rapper Turns 32

Cardi B has never been one to shy away from her roots, famously referring to herself as a “regular shmegular girl” from The Bronx. But her rise has been anything but ordinary. Since her explosive debut with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi’s raw talent, bold personality, and unapologetic authenticity have earned her a spot among rap’s elite. Whether she’s dishing out rapid-fire verses in the studio or sharing unfiltered rants on Instagram, Cardi’s presence has remained magnetic from day one, drawing fans across the globe.

1. Bodak Yellow

Cardi’s breakthrough single, “Bodak Yellow,” was a career-defining moment. Its infectious hook and aggressive energy took the track straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017, making Cardi the first solo female rapper to top the chart in nearly two decades. With this song, she became a global phenomenon, her high heels firmly planted in the rap world.

2. I Like It (with J Balvin & Bad Bunny)

“I Like It” dropped like a summer bomb in 2018, blending Cardi’s swagger with the rhythms of J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The Latin trap-infused track not only reached No. 1 but also catapulted Latin music into mainstream American pop, creating a lasting cultural moment. This hit solidified Cardi’s ability to cross genres and audiences effortlessly.

3. WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

In 2020, Cardi took boldness to new heights with the release of “WAP,” a no-holds-barred anthem featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The song dominated the airwaves and conversations alike, spending four weeks at No. 1 and becoming an unforgettable cultural milestone during the pandemic. “WAP” reaffirmed Cardi’s position as a fearless voice in music, unapologetically pushing boundaries and igniting conversations.

4. Up

When “Up” dropped in 2021, it quickly shot to the top of the charts, proving Cardi hadn’t lost her touch. The song’s catchy chorus and relentless energy made it another No. 1 hit for the rapper, as she continued to solidify her reign in the industry. The track also boasted a colorful, high-energy video, adding to Cardi’s visual prowess.

5. Girls Like You (Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B)

Collaborating with pop band Maroon 5 might have seemed like an unexpected move, but it turned into one of Cardi’s biggest hits. “Girls Like You” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2018 and earned Cardi her first diamond certification. The song's crossover appeal showed Cardi’s versatility and ability to thrive in any genre, from rap to mainstream pop.

As Cardi B celebrates her 32nd birthday, she continues to be a trailblazer in hip-hop, effortlessly blending her Bronx-bred authenticity with global superstardom. With five No. 1 hits under her belt and more on the way, she has proven that her reign is far from over. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next move—whether it’s another chart-topping anthem or the long-awaited sophomore album. Cardi B has shown us that, in her world, it’s always up—and it’s definitely stuck.

