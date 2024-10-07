'Think Wit Y'all Brain': Cardi B Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors After Welcoming Third Child Last Month

No one claps back quite like Cardi B! The singer appears to be fed up with people who keep accusing her of getting plastic surgery to alter her appearance. She recently criticized those individuals on social media.

Cardi B shared a video of herself wearing black leggings and a beige tank top and talked about losing fat from everywhere but her face. This clip seemed to have sparked some accusations. According to Page Six, netizens compared the shape of her hips to a "tooth" after the video went viral.

A person on X pointed out the Money rapper having altered her appearance saying, “The fact Cardi B really did that to her body is pissing me off!”

To which Cardi responded with, “Y’all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE …My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on…I want yall to think wit yall brain ..Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days ?”

The Hustlers actress attached a photo of herself wearing a beige bodycon dress and a video of herself wearing a black slit dress to the tweet.

One person online commented that the singer's stomach looked like it was about to rip open and criticized her for focusing too much on her appearance shortly after giving birth to her third daughter.

Cardi didn't hold back this time; she replied to that individual with, “Bi**h, you literally look like a f**kin potato, yet you talking bout my looks with a passion ….This why I be dragging you bitc**s by yall draws cause bi**h why you got soo much nerves.”

Advertisement

She wrote it on X and attached a picture of a literal potato and a photo of a person who seemingly called her out.

Expanding her successful career, the Money Bag artist is also expanding her family. The rapper welcomed her third baby in September with her estranged husband, Offset.

Both are parents to Kulture and Wave, but they have been engaged in an online war, accusing each other of cheating.

ALSO READ: ‘It Just Made Everything Hard’: Safaree On Nicki Minaj Dating Meek Mill After Their Split