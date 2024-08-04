Happy Birthday Greta Gerwig: Exploring Her 8 Best Works Beyond Barbie

Now, we all know Greta Gerwig as one of the most celebrated filmmakers. But before trying her hands in directing, she was quite a popular actress and writer. She has often talked about how her career in front of the camera made her learn what to do behind it.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times in 2017, Greta said, “I think I’ve always wanted to direct, but I didn’t go to film school. I was lucky enough to work in movies, and I think those became my film school in terms of acting and watching directors work and also writing and cowriting and producing.”

While we talk about her best works to date apart from the widely appreciated Barbie, let’s celebrate Greta on her birthday. So, without further ado, take a look at 8 of her best projects which she directed, co-wrote, and acted in.

Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007)

Before proving herself as a competent director, Greta Gerwig was popular for mumblecore which prioritizes improvising lines over plot. She co-wrote Hannah Takes the Stairs with director Joe Swanberg, and even played the lead role of Hannah in the film.

Northern Comfort (2010)

This improvisational comedy was co-written by Greta. She even featured in the drama alongside Rob Webber. The actress portrayed a woman named Cassandra’s role who meets Horace (Rob) and hits it off with him. However, soon they start to clash as they travel through the wilds of the Great White North. Filming this movie was quite difficult as it had a budget of USD 3000 and it was shot in 3 days.

Little Women (2019)

Greta Gerwig’s take on the popular 1868 novel Little Women was widely appreciated. This classic period film was her second full-fledged directorial featuring a few best Hollywood actresses, including Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, and others. Even if it is a 19th-century classic, Greta added a modern touch to the movie. It definitely deserves a special mention in this list even though it didn’t earn any awards.

Nights and Weekends (2008)

Greta Gerwig co-wrote and co-directed with Joe Swanberg. They even played the titular roles in the movie. Greta portrayed Mattie and Joe played James - a couple who is struggling to keep their relationship alive amid long distance. It is another mumblecore work that kind of gives a loosely bound storyline to show the chaotic dynamics of the characters.

Frances Ha (2013)

Greta first collaborated as a writer with Noah Baumbach on Greenberg and then Frances Ha, followed by Mistress America. In Frances Ha, Greta plays the lead role as Frances, an underemployed dancer who is struggling to find her stepping in the ground while her friends all grow successful. The storyline will tug at your heartstrings.

Mistress America (2015)

After Frances Ha, Greta Gerwig’s second screenplay collaboration with her husband Noah Baumbach is Mistress America, and it deserves to be on the list. Greta plays Brooke, an older stepsister to Tracy (Lola Kirke). Gerwig’s character might seem directionless and neurotic but she gets around a lot of twists and turns in the story.

Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird marks Greta Gerwig’s first solo directorial outing. With it, she also earned a nomination at the Oscars for Best Director. Though the film did not receive any awards out of the five nominations, the mother-daughter dynamo will always be iconic. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan as the daughter, Christine ‘Lady Bird’, and Laurie Metcalf as the mother, Marion.

In 2023, she came up with Barbie. Greta co-wrote and directed the Margot Robbie starrer. While it minted a lot of money at the box office collection, the director was left off the Best Director list for 2024’s Oscars. She told TIME in February 2024, “A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

Well, what are your thoughts about Greta Gerwig’s so many good works so far? We hope the filmmaker keeps on making such great pieces. Happy Birthday, Greta!

