Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden's Relationship Timeline as the Couple Ties Knot in a Secret Ceremony

One of our favorite Little Women’s stars is married. Saoirse Ronan tied the knot with the Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, and the internet is shocked. As per reports, the American-Irish actress and Lowden had been dating for over five years. The internet has been abuzz with reports and rumors that Ronan and Jack had gotten married in July of 2024, so here’s everything we know about the relationship timeline.

Saoirse Ronan is an Oscar-nominated actress who has starred in acclaimed movies like Little Women, Lady Bird and more. But, she has generally been very private about her life; some weeks ago, it was reported that the Brooklyn actress tied the knot to Jack Lowden in a private ceremony, only surrounded by their close family and friends in the July 20th weekend.

Who Is Jack Lowden?

Ronan’s now husband, Jack Lowden, is also an actor and hails from Scotland. He has had a celebrated career on the stage and has won the Olivier Award and the Ian Charleson Award for his role as Oswald in Ibsen’s Ghosts.

One of Jack’s most celebrated roles has been Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Throughout his career, he has played some very acclaimed roles in TV and movies, most significantly in Mary Queen Of Scots and Slow Horses.

The actor will next appear in Rogue Trooper, Ella McCay and Tornado, all of which are in production.

Early Dating Life of Saoirse And Jack Through 2018- 2020

Reports suggest that Ronan and Lowden started dating after meeting on the sets of their 2018 film, Mary Queen Of Scots. The reports continue that the two had been so committed that they bought a home in West Crock in 2020. The two also share a home in London and are pet parents to a dog named Fran.

And they had sparked more rumors when Saoirse was spotted wearing a ring, soaring the speculations that she and Jack were engaged. Now, as reported by US Weekly, according to the Scottish Civil marriage records, the two have been wed since July of this year.

And while neither Saoirse nor Jack has confirmed the news, fans of the actress are delighted for her.

Apart from being life partners, Saoirse and Jack Lowden are also business partners. They own a production company along with producer Dominic Norris. Their in-house production, The Outruns, stars Ronan in the lead role.

How Long Have Saoirse And Jack Lowden Been Dating?

Rumors about the two dating started in early 2018 after they were spotted together at an after-party. Since then, the public spotting of the two has been infrequent and very limited. But back in 2020, the Daily Mail shared pictures of the two of them hanging out together.

Their public appearances were limited, and then sometime in 2023, Jack Lowden made things official on Instagram when he shared a mirror selfie of the two on New Year's. Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have allegedly been dating since 2018.

