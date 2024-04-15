Greta Gerwig Cast Ryan Gosling As Ken After Being Inspired By THIS SNL Sketch; Find Out

Ryan Gosling's Hollywood journey has been impressive, marked by a diverse range of roles that showcase his versatility as an actor. From his early beginnings in childhood to his acclaimed performances in adulthood, Gosling has captivated audiences with his talent.

His three Oscar nominations, spanning from dramatic roles in Half Nelson and La La Land to his comedic turn as the charmingly clueless Ken doll in Barbie, highlight his ability to excel in various genres and portray characters with depth and authenticity. With each new project, Gosling continues to showcase his range and cement his status as one of Hollywood's most talented actors.

Gosling's Comedy Chops: From Crazy, Stupid, Love to Saturday Night Live to Ken in Barbie

Greta Gerwig's decision to cast Ryan Gosling as Ken in her Barbie movie was influenced by his comedic chops, particularly showcased during his appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Gerwig was drawn to Gosling's performances on the show, including his memorable "Weekend Update" segments alongside recurring characters. His ability to deliver comedic timing and charm on SNL, along with his previous comedic roles in films like "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "The Nice Guys," convinced Gerwig that Gosling was the perfect fit to portray the hilariously clueless Ken doll in her movie.

Greta Gerwig's Casting Choice: How Ryan Gosling's SNL Sketch Sealed the Deal for Ken in Barbie

Greta Gerwig shared with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes during an episode of their Smartless podcast recorded in June 2023 that Ryan Gosling's appearance on Saturday Night Live, particularly in a Weekend Update segment called Guy Who Just Bought a Boat on Dating, influenced her decision to cast him as Ken in her Barbie movie.

In that segment, Gosling portrayed Guy's preppy cousin, Guy Who Just Joined Soho House, alongside Season 43 cast member Alex Moffat.

The comedic interplay between the overconfident Guys, filled with wordplay-heavy dating advice despite their apparent cluelessness, highlighted Gosling's comedic talent and convinced Gerwig that he was the right choice for the role of Ken.

How Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Envisioned Ryan Gosling as Ken

Gerwig revealed during her Smartless podcast episode that when she and her husband, Noah Baumbach, wrote the script for the Barbie movie, they had Ryan Gosling in mind for the role of Ken even before he was approached for the part.

"Did you know that Ryan Gosling was as funny as he is, or did you just hire him because he's a hot dude, that's a perfect Ken?" Bateman asked Gerwig. "Because he's a funny M.F.R."

Despite not knowing Gosling's full comedic range, they sensed that he had the right funny rhythms that would suit the character well. Jason Bateman acknowledged Gosling's comedic talents, noting that he was not only attractive but also incredibly funny. Gosling's performance in the I'm Just Ken song from the film further solidified his comedic prowess and earned him a nomination for Best Original Song.

Greta Gerwig expressed her admiration for Ryan Gosling's performances on Saturday Night Live, describing herself as a big fan of all his SNL appearances. She praised his comedic skills and cited the Guy Who Just Bought a Boat sketch as particularly impressive, indicating that it played a role in her decision to cast him as Ken in the Barbie movie.

"And then I'm a big fan of all of his SNLs," Gerwig continued. Deeming his episodes "great," Gerwig name-checked the Guy Who Just Bought a Boat sketch as the clincher. "It was so good!" the director raved.

"I watch SNL every week, and I always thought he was great," Gerwig said. "So I had this idea..."

Gerwig's appreciation for Gosling's work on SNL highlights his versatility and comedic talent, making his upcoming hosting gig on April 13 an event worth watching.

