Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Greta Gerwig Snapped Together At Paris Olympics; See Pic

Hollywood’s A-list celebrities and directors pose together at the biggest sports event of the year, the 2024 Paris Olympic! Steven Spielberg’s film and TV production company, Amblin posted the elite picture featuring Margot Robbie who’s expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, makeup artist Pat McGrath, director Christopher McQuarrie and Spielberg himself.

The celebs appeared in a jolly mood as they flashed smiles and posed together with their arms around one another. “Here’s a group that deserves a medal,” the caption read.

On Sunday, July 28, Cruise, 62, attended the women's artistic gymnastics which took place at the Bercy Arena. The event gave a surprise tribute to the actor by playing the theme tune of Mission: Impossible. When the song played, Cruise was captured on the jumbotron flashing a huge smile.

However, the Edge of Tomorrow actor wasn’t the only celebrity channeling the sporting spirit at the Olympic Games. Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Bill Gates, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg were also spotted at the event in Paris.

Snoop was among the celebs along with Cruise watching the qualifying round of the U.S. women gymnastics team. Kidman and Williams attended the final round and watched Simone Biles win the gold medal for Team USA.

Advertisement

The grand-scale Olympics opening ceremony delivered a beautiful line-up including graceful performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, which took the ceremony a notch higher. Gaga sang a dazzling cover of Zizi Jeanmaire's Mon Truc en Plumes while Dion made her highly anticipated comeback with a rendition of Édith Piaf's song Hymne A L'Amour.