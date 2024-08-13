Fashion Throwback: Katy Perry brought a fairytale to life on American Idol with her Cinderella transformation, dazzling in a blue gown and glass slippers

Katy Perry was a judge on American Idol and as the show approached its season 22 finale on May 12, Katy decided to pay tribute to one of Disney’s most beloved characters: Cinderella. Let’s walk down memory lane and take a look at her transformation.

For a special episode based on the Disney theme, Katy transformed into a fairytale princess herself. She wore an outfit inspired by Cinderella’s ball gown. The dress was a shimmering light blue, glistening like moonlight. It featured a fitted corseted bodice with a straight neckline and puffed off-shoulder sleeves in white. The bodice was also adorned with shimmery details to enhance its shine.

The skirt of the gown was voluminous, made up of several layers of fabric, giving it a full ball gown silhouette. It flared out dramatically, allowing Katy to twirl gracefully. With its elegant design and shimmering details, Katy’s gown was truly fit for a royal ball.Katy has always been a standout judge on American Idol, not only for her insightful critiques and vibrant personality but also for her fashion-forward choices and her look was nothing short of magical.

In terms of accessories, Katy channeled Cinderella’s iconic footwear with her own version of glass slippers from her brand, Perry. Her glass slippers captured the essence of a fairy tale, symbolizing magical transformation. To complete her princess ensemble, she wore a sleek black choker paired with sparkling diamond earrings, which elevated her look.

Beauty-wise, Katy opted for a smooth, flawless complexion with rosy undertones. She chose a hint of eyeliner with dark, long lashes that enhanced her eyes without being dramatic. With gently groomed brows, pink blush on her cheeks, and lips painted in soft pink lipstick, she achieved a sweet and natural look.

Like Cinderella, Katy styled her hair in a classic updo featuring soft, elegant curls and a smooth, polished finish. Her hair was gathered and pinned up in a rounded shape, completed with a delicate headband that matched the color of her gown.

Katy Perry’s Cinderella-inspired outfit was the highlight of the episode, showcasing her creative flair alongside her penchant for fashion. It also provided an ideal way to commemorate the end of the event, infusing a touch of magic into the celebration, much like in fairy tales.

