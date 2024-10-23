Happy Birthday Margaret Qualley: When Actress Revealed Husband Jack Antonoff Helped Her Bag Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 Role By Doing THIS

The Substance star Margaret Qualley turned 30 on Wednesday, October 23. As the actress celebrates her special day, let us take a moment to revisit the hilarious lie her husband Jack Antonoff told actor Adam Sandler to help Qualley bag her dream role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that Sandler’s 1996 hit Happy Gilmore was not only her “favorite movie” but also featured her “first crush.”

Qualley further shared how she was determined to appear on the upcoming sequel of the 90s comedy after Netflix announced the movie. “I saw that there was gonna to be a Happy Gilmore 2 and I emailed my agents right away and I said, ‘Anything it takes — no part is too small. Please. I gotta be a part of this, I’m begging you. Please. Whatever it takes,’” the actress recalled.

Shortly after, it was revealed how Margaret Qualley’s husband, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Jack Antonoff, lied about the former’s experience with golf while referring her to Sandler for being cast in the film.

During the talk show, Jimmy Fallon showed viewers a text message exchange between Antonoff and Sandler. When the Grown Ups star asked Antonoff “Does your wife golf at all?” he replied saying, “Yeah she’s actually good.”

Qualley then admitted how she cannot golf and jokingly called Antonoff a “good husband” because he “lied for the sake of family.” The actress also confessed that she did not play golf even for a single day of her life and revealed that she was “terrible” at the game.

The Maid star also added the while she went on to take golf lessons, she was “still bad” at the game.

While talking about her role in Happy Gilmore 2, Margaret Qualley said that the movie was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” even though she managed to get a “tiny part” in the sequel. “I’m essentially deep background, but I can die happy now,” the actress said of bagging the role.

Margaret Qualley made her acting debut in the 2013 drama Palo Alto and garnered wider recognition after appearing on the HBO drama series The Leftovers in a supporting role.

She earned further acclaim and Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for playing Ann Reinking in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon (2019) and as well as the titular role in the Netflix show Maid (2021).

The actress is well-known for her frequent collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos and has appeared in his critically acclaimed Poor Things (2023), Kinds of Kindness (2024) and The Substance (2024).

She also appeared in movies like The Nice Guys (2016), Death Note (2017), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), among others.

