Throwback: When The Substance Star Margaret Qualley Called Finding Husband Jack Antonoff 'Best Feeling In The World'

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, in August 2023. Their love story has captured the hearts of many, especially after Qualley expressed her deep feelings for Antonoff in a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The 28-year-old actress referred to Antonoff as her person and revealed her deep feelings for him. “I am so happy that I found my person,” Qualley said. “And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

Qualley and Antonoff's relationship blossomed in the public eye, with many people witnessing their love for each other. They have often been seen together in New York City. Their wedding was a star-studded event attended by many celebrities, making it unforgettable for both.

Margaret Qualley shared a charming anecdote from their early days. She said she sent Jack Antonoff photos of herself in a wedding gown. This playful gesture occurred when she wore the gown for Virginie Viard's Fall 2021 couture runway show for Chanel.

Before moving in with Antonoff, Qualley stated that she had never truly established a stable living environment. "I would always have these s—-- little apartments and move around from one place to another with a mattress on the floor and an IKEA lamp," she said.

"I never made a home at all." This admission shows how drastically her life changed after she married Antonoff. She now feels a sense of belonging and stability, which she previously lacked.

While Qualley is enjoying her new life with Antonoff, she also shared her goals for the future. She stated that she wants children someday but is not there yet. Instead, she focuses on her acting career. "I want to keep doing movies," she said.

Following their wedding, Qualley and Antonoff were seen walking hand in hand around New York City. They appeared in high spirits, with smiles lighting up their faces.

The wedding took place in a beautiful setting, surrounded by family and friends. Notable attendance included Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, her sister Rainey Qualley, and other celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift. A source told PEOPLE they looked like they were having a fantastic time.

