Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show To Air Only Four Nights Per Week from Monday to Thursday

NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has corresponded its air days, slashing it down to four, with a repeated edition to come out on Friday.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the new episodes will continue to be broadcast from Monday to Thursday.

This programming change is consistent with a trend in the late-night TV industry. Many other popular talk shows have already reduced their weekly schedule to match or have even fewer episodes. For instance, this new schedule is now the same as ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! which also takes a break for summer vacations. Other talk shows like Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show have also made similar changes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, these changes have been prompted by shifts in audience preferences and economic factors.

Fallon took over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno, who had led it since its inception. The SNL alum began with Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2009 and left in 2014. His contract was renewed in June, extending the show until 2028.

Fallon stated that he is ecstatic about how the show is not coming to an end and that he and the rest of the team will have other new avenues to explore in the future. As per People, he stated, "It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of theThe Tonight Show, and I’m thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network." He reiterated the fact that it is a wonderful thing to be able to go out and perform for people and he can’t wait to do it again.

When he is not working on the show, Fallon spends a lot of time playing with his two children, Winnie, 11, and Frances, 9. To the same outlet, he humorously said that he would be happier if the girls did not have to go to school but stayed at home with the family all day long. He said, "I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life." Although he jokingly complained about how kids do not like school, he revealed that his kids themselves are looking forward to school as well as seeing their friends.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will now be airing every week from Monday to Thursday on NBC and it will be interesting to see how the viewers accept the new change.

