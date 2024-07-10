Happy Birthday Sofia Vergara: Revisiting 5 Times We Found Actress' Modern Family Role Relatable

Modern Family has ceased to air for over a year but has carved a niche in everyone’s heart. This means that this sit-com which is a mockumentary style can be watched over and over again and has great characters with good story arcs. All the characters are developed individually and I liked how the actors portrayed the main characters. Although it is impossible to name one interesting character all the time, probably, the most amusing character is Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, an actress, and a model, Sofia Vergara.

Gloria the loud, bold, and fierce wife of Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) besides being a loving wife and a mother to Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) has a pinch of craziness added to the show. To commemorate Sofia Vergara's birthday today, here is a compilation of the most humorous moments that this Latin beauty is capable of putting on display.

What she answers when she is given the American citizenship test

Gloria is pursuing her American citizenship at Jay’s insistence but when she realizes that Jay wants her to get the citizenship only to avoid long lines at the customs while they are on their vacations, she feels amused and then sarcastically follows the typical American behavioural clichés. Cohen welcomes the US President wearing an ‘all American’ dress and mimics being the perfect American wife She arrives wearing shorts bearing the stars-and-stripes, a vest with the bald eagle on it, an artificial Texas twang and cooks steak for him. I love it when Gloria and Jay have this humorous conversation with each other like this.

Where she teaches Manny, to face his fear

I like how Gloria and Manny have a mother-son kind of love, there’s nothing more sweet to watch. As much as Gloria is overprotective sometimes she helps Manny conquer his fears and demonstrates how much she is willing to do for him. In season one, Manny is invited to a birthday party that entails visiting an adventure park but he refuses to go because he is ashamed of should in case he fails to ride the roller coasters as and when he wanted to. To assist Manny overcome his fear, Gloria tricks him that they are going fishing only to take him to a theme park. For a whole day, Manny remains afraid of the roller coaster but, at the end of the day, Gloria does not give up on him and at last, persuades him to get on the ride proving her dedication and commitment to his overcoming his fears.

When she defends Haley against her employer

Haley Dunphy, portrayed by Sarah Hyland has to intern as a fashion stylist and her boss at the company makes her perform personal errands and chores. A day comes when Gloria follows Haley to her office and is shocked at how the latter is treated. Haley then calls Gloria and explains the situation to her boss Det. O’Malley, complying with her request to be nasty to him and make him stop coming near her. This scene of course is funny but on the other hand, there is an emphasis on how much Gloria loves and guards the children in the house.

When she attempts to find out who stole her advertisement for her sauce business

In season 7, the character of Gloria has a new job, more specifically she begins her line of sauce that is a family recipe in jars. To popularise her enterprise, she places a cardboard image of herself with an inflatable hand to give a kiss to clients as found at the corner of the store. This grows into an advertisement of popularity even for the male clients, something that Jays eyes, cause envy. He takes out the cutout, and Gloria assumes that her enemy, the aunty from next door, Aunty Alice, pinched it. Gloria then schemes to get back at Aunty Alice, to which Jay reacts with a lot of concern. At the end of the segment Jay bolts and then comes clean, confessing to having taken the cutout.

When she teaches Jay a lesson

Gloria was forced to cancel the program due to the death of her grandmother in Season 2, however, after her grandmother’s burial she opts to prepare the Colombian original recipes. Jay first teases her for accepting the mourning traditions of her culture back at home as many do in the United States. He then becomes insensitive to her and later regrets his action, in an attempt to rectify his wrongs he helps her prepare the meal.

Since she wants to teach Jay a lesson in a playful manner, Gloria decides to initiate him in fake traditions, among which there is a loud slap on the meat. This scene also serves the purpose of displaying how Gloria started to defend herself, and her Hispanic background, it also brought more comedy to how she interacted with Jay.

