Sarah Hyland Shares Her Thoughts On Modern Family Reboot; Says 'I Would Want To See A Script First'

Sarah Hyland recently revealed that she is open to returning to a Modern Family reboot if it ever happened in the future. The actress shared her interest in reprising her role as Haley Dunphy and exploring her character's career trajectory. Hyland emphasized that she would want to see a script first, suggesting if the reboots ever happen, she wants to know her character Haley's journey creatively.

Sarah Hyland is hoping for a Modern Family reboot

Sarah Hyland recently expressed her thoughts on the Modern Family reboot years after the show ended in 2020. Modern Family was a popular sitcom. The show aired from 2009 to 2020 for eleven seasons, which followed the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family.

At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Hayland, who played the role of Haley Dunphy in the hit sitcom, told People magazine that she is interested in revisiting the hit ABC comedy to explore her character's next career moves if there will ever be a reboot in future.

The actress revealed her wish to see a "script first" for the potential reboot if it ever happened to understand Haley's journey. She said she would want to know "what was going on with Haley." Hyland mentioned she's interested in seeing Haley's career journey, noting, "I want to see her career back and stuff and her creativity."

Hyland further expressed that she wants to see her character Haley Dunphy become a great mom like Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) while also being successful in her career.



She said she hopes to see Haley's creative side come back, noting, "[I want to see Haley] do what Claire [Dunphy] then set out to do and did as an amazing mother as well as businesswoman and CEO," adding, "And I would really love to see that creative side back for Haley. So yeah, I don't know."



Sarah Hyland says she 'loves' the cast of Modern Family

Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy for all 11 seasons of the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family. By the end of the final season in 2020, her character was navigating the challenges of balancing her career aspirations. During the interview, the outlet asked her about the possibility of reuniting with the cast, and in response, the actress said she loves the cast of her popular sitcom deeply.

Sarah Hyland said she's hoping to get back together with everyone from the Modern Family set. Hyland mentioned that she loves the show and the cast with her "heart and soul." She explained that she is "so close" with her cast member Jesse Ferguson, who played the role of Mitchell Pritchett in the sitcom, and thus "would love to be back with everybody."

All seasons of Modern Family are available for streaming on Hulu.