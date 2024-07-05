The Family Business Season 5 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

The Family Business Season 5 has determined a thrilling span with the release of the first two episodes on July 4. The complex storyline only gets more twined around the show’s characters but Season 5 promises to dig deeper into their pasts to paint a clearer picture of the events unraveling in the present.

Two episodes down, The Family Business is now gearing up to drop the next set of episodes in the forthcoming weeks with a spin on the Duncans’ family dynamics, power struggles, and resolving internal and external conflicts.

When will The Family Business Season 5 Episode 4 be released?

The Family Business Season 5 Episode 4 will air on July 18, 2024, a week after Episode 3 drops on July 11, 2024. New episodes air every Thursday and will go on until the Season 5 finale on August 16, 2024.

Based on author Carl Weber’s best-selling book series, the crime drama debuted in 2018 with a great reception from the fans for the storyline that chronicled the Duncans’ double lives, who run a car dealership by day and a dangerous secret life by night.

Where to watch?

The BET+ Original Series will exclusively air on BET+. The drama can also be streamed on Netflix and Prime Video with the added option to rent or purchase it on Vudu and Google Play Movies.

What to expect in the plot?

In Episode 4, titled A Blast from the Past, viewers can expect to see Chippy and Donna reflect on their past love triangle with L.C. The situation's aftermath lingers on to the present, further charting out what Season 5 would mostly be about– revisiting the past and how it still affects the Duncans today.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis for Season 5 reads, “In a blast from the past, Chippy and Donna separately reminisce over their long-ago doomed love triangle with LC, which caused the heated friction that still persists."

Who is the cast of The Family Business?

The Family Business houses an ensemble cast of returning and new members.

Ernie Hudson will return as the head of the Duncan family, L.C. Duncan, and CEO of Duncan Motors; Valarie Pettiford will reprise her leading character as matriarch Charlotte Duncan, who plays a major role in keeping the family united.

Darrin Henson will star as Orlando Duncan, Javica Leslie as the youngest daughter Paris Duncan, Miguel A. Nunez Jr. as the family lawyer Harris Grant, and Sean Ringgold as Junior Duncan, the eldest son.

The supporting cast members include Tami Roman, Arrington Foster, Yadu Rivera, Dylan Weber, and Michael Jai White.

The Family Business was created by Carl Weber, based on his best-selling crime book series of the same name. Trey Haley directs in addition to executive producing the series. Carl Weber, N.D. Brown and Ernie Hudson are the executive producers, alongside Jeffrey Dumpson, Walter Nixon, Sean Ringgold, Abe Brown, Veronica Nichols, and Greg Anderson.

An official trailer for Season 5 dropped on June 28 and teased the riveting plots for the new season as the Duncans strive to keep their family united.

