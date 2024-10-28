Happy Birthday Winona Ryder: When Actress Said Regaining Fame With Stranger Things Role Was 'Overwhelming'

Winona Ryder is one of the gems of Hollywood. With her hard work and dedication at a very young age, she rose to fame but in 2001, she decided to step away from it because of the shoplifting incident, which caused a major controversy. Later on, she made her glorious comeback via Stranger Things and once again garnered popularity.

Back in 2017, Ryder talked about her comeback and experiencing fame again quickly. According to Time Of India’s article, she said, “It's so overwhelming. I don't know what it's like for really famous people... I keep hearing that people are dressing up like me (Joyce Byers, her character from the Netflix series). I'm like, 'What?'''

At a very young age, Ryder got the opportunity to show her brilliant talent in multiple mainstream movies, including the iconic venture, Beetlejuice, Heather, and Mermaids. But the popularity she garnered for these projects didn't really assist her in making her popular in school; rather, she was being picked on because of the same.

The actress shared, “I remember thinking, "Ooh, ('Beetlejuice') is like the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school." But it did not work in her favor and they ended up calling her a “witch."

When she made an entry in the iconic series, it was truly refreshing to watch her grace the screen after being not so involved in the industry for multiple years.

Advertisement

The Netflix show also starred Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawk, Joseph Quinn and many more. After her appearance in Stranger Things, she has been consistent with working in the industry.

Since then, Ryder has worked in Destination Wedding, which also starred her former co-star and her close friend, Keanu Reeves, Haunted Mansion, Gone In The Night, and the recently released Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Tim Burton movie also starred Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Arthur Conti, Justin Theroux, Amy Nuttall, and many more. The film hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'We Met In A...': Shirley MacLaine Remembers Crossing Paths With Donald Trump In The '80s; Reveals WHICH Of Last 14 Presidents She Never Saw In Person