'We Met In A...': Shirley MacLaine Remembers Crossing Paths With Donald Trump In The '80s; Reveals WHICH Of Last 14 Presidents She Never Saw In Person

In her new memoir, The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from this Marvelous Lifetime, actress Shirley MacLaine reveals a colorful tapestry of encounters, including meetings with 13 of the last 14 U.S. presidents.

Reflecting on her experiences with these presidents, MacLaine shares memories of moments she cherishes and some she’d rather forget, especially one brief but unsettling meeting with Donald Trump in the 1980s.

In the memoir, MacLaine recounts meeting Donald Trump in an unexpected encounter at 666 Fifth Avenue, a property owned by Trump at the time. The actress explains that she had gone to view a vacant apartment in the building, where she accidentally ran into Trump.

“There was a vacant apartment in that building,” she told PEOPLE. “I went up to look at it and walked in because I knew it was available, and he was there. We met in a room where no one else was.”

The meeting left her feeling uncomfortable. “In his head, I could see he was undressing himself and me,” MacLaine wrote. “I got out of there very fast. Didn’t take the apartment either; it was too expensive.” MacLaine’s distaste for the brief meeting was clear, and her comments reveal a rare, candid glimpse into an awkward moment with the future president.

While MacLaine has met 13 of the last 14 presidents, she shares in The Wall of Life that she never met Richard Nixon. Reflecting on her lack of interest, she wrote, “I never encountered Nixon. I thought he was ridiculous and wouldn’t want to have met him.”

Throughout her career, MacLaine has often found herself in the company of influential figures, performing at prominent events. Her career, beginning in the 1950s, introduced her to many notable figures, including presidents, whom she met at charity events, state dinners, and other formal gatherings.

One of MacLaine’s most memorable presidential interactions came with President John F. Kennedy. She recalls performing at Kennedy’s birthday celebration in 1962, an event remembered widely for Marilyn Monroe’s infamous performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.” Reflecting on her role in this historical evening, MacLaine notes how her performance added to a glamorous, unforgettable occasion.

“I performed at JFK’s birthday bash in 1962,” she wrote, adding her perspective to one of the most iconic moments of 1960s pop culture. MacLaine’s long career has positioned her uniquely, placing her on the front lines of American cultural and political history, as reflected in her interactions with presidents over the decades.

