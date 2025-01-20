Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Battle To Protect Dutton Ranch In 1923 Season 2 Trailer

The legacy of the Dutton family ranch is under siege in the new trailer for season 2 of 1923, released on Sunday, January 19. The Yellowstone prequel, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, hints at escalating tension and new enemies as wealthy elites attempt to transform Montana into a luxury playground.

The trailer showcases powerful men unveiling plans to turn Montana into a ski resort. “I will destroy everything they’ve fought for,” one man declares, referring to the Dutton family.

The elite group states the stakes, with one person saying, “I’m trying to prevent a war here.” Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) firmly replies, “It ain’t preventable.” Guns and conflict seem inevitable as the Duttons prepare to defend their land.

Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finds himself on a desperate journey back to Montana. Described as a war hero and stone killer, he faces obstacles that include a gun pointed at him during his return.

Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on her quest to reclaim their love, adding another layer of urgency to the unfolding drama. Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) highlights the emotional toll, saying, “I pray Spencer can get here.”

Season 2 of 1923 was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but is now set to premiere on February 23, 2025, on Paramount+.

The series features an ensemble cast that includes Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, and Timothy Dalton. The show’s executive producers include Yellowstone co-creators Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser, alongside other prominent names.

Brandon Sklenar shared his admiration for working with Ford and Mirren during a recent interview with PEOPLE. He said that to see people at their level and to be able to maintain such a deep level of humility and, humanity, and kindness is something that he will take with him forever.

Fans can stream all episodes of season 1 on Paramount+ ahead of the highly anticipated season 2 release.

