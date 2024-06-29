1923 Season 2: Everything We Know About Yellowstone Spinoff Starring Harrison Ford So Far

The latest spinoff from the popular series Yellowstone was welcomed by fans in December 2022. Popular Hollywood icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starred in the show which delved into the past and explored, the lives of Jacob and Cara Dutton who were the ancestors of the fictitious John Dutton. The first prequel had real-life couples Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, aired in December 2021.

The series offers a compelling narrative full of struggle and ambition based on the backdrop of the American West in 1923. Paramount+ had announced the second season of the show ahead of the season 1 finale but due to dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes the production has been delayed. However, there is much more to look forward to when season 2 starts. We unveil everything you need to know about season 2 of 1923.

Is 1923 season 2 happening?

Harrison Ford confirmed season 2 of the series during his visit to the Today Show in February 2023. Ford announced he wanted to reprise his role as Jacob Dutton. But since then, there was not much update on release date of the show. The show was probably be delayed due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Ford, earlier shared his retirement plans with the New York Times, and said, "I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie. I feel at home. It's what I've spent my life doing." Ford also confirmed that he was happy to take the role of Jacob Dutton.

An overview of the cast of Season 2 of 1923

It is likely that the second season of 1923 will include Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Timothy Dalton, Sebastian Rouche, Robert Patrick, and Isabel May apart from Ford.

Show creator Taylor Sheridan spoke to Deadline of Ford and Mirren in December 2022, "They were excited. They only signed on originally for one season. They were so eager to continue it."

Mirren mentioned that she enjoyed filming with Ford at TheWrap's 2023 Awards Season Screening Series. She said, "I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I'm dressed up here. But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited; I can't tell you. I had to pretend to be cool. Don't tell him. Promise me."

Later it was announced in June 2024, by Deadline, that Jennifer Carpenter would join the season 2 cast. The Dexter star will take up the role of Mamie Fosset. She is a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall, serves warrants, and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time.

A recap of 1923 season 1

In Season 1 of 1923, we saw a fight between Hank (Michael Greyeyes) and Teonna (Aminah Nieves). Teonna survived the battle and wasn't clear if she could face the enemies.

Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer)'s love story was tragic. They encountered Alex's former fiancé and his family onboard a ship. While, Spencer entered into a duel with the man, who ultimately died. We speculate that they will have to make paths to Yellowstone on own and might reunite.

It's expected that they will each have to make their paths to Yellowstone on their own, and will probably reunite. The Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) focused on destroying Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) at the earliest.

So far, the plot of season 2 of 1923 has not been disclosed!

The director for Season 2 of 1923 is yet to be announced

The director for season 2 has not been confirmed yet but chances are Ben Richardson might be a part of it. Richardson has earlier worked with Yellowstone Universe and is also known to work in both original shows and the spinoffs. He earlier directed six of the eight episodes in season 1 of 1923. He also served as the cinematographer on the series.

When will filming for Season 2 of 1923 begin?

Earlier, the filming of season 2 of 1923 was supposed to start in June 2023, but due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes it was delayed. So far, the dates for filming have not been announced yet.

The trailer for the second season of 1923 is also not released yet. Fans can watch the second season stream on Paramount+ after release.

