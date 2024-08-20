Harry Potter: How Did Voldemort Become The Dark Lord? Explained

The Harry Potter series gained fame for its strong character development, with readers falling in love with Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they uncover secrets. Lord Voldemort, the primary villain, aimed to rid the world of Harry, a prophesied child destined for his downfall.

The novels reveal Voldemort's origins and his rise to power as the Dark Lord. He was powerful but made himself difficult to destroy. His attempt to kill Harry as an infant was stopped by Harry's mother, destroying Voldemort's physical form. He went into hiding to regain strength. Voldemort's place in the series is crucial, but his past may lead him down a path of evil.

Tom Riddles's descent into darkness

Voldemort's tragic origins began before his birth, with his mother Merope Gaunt using a love potion to seduce him into a romantic relationship, leading to his hatred of himself and the world. This tragic beginning is a common origin story for villains.

Merope Gaunt married Tom Riddle Sr. under her spell, and she conceived the child who would later become Lord Voldemort. However, Tom abandoned her and gave birth to a child in Wool's Orphanage. She died within an hour, leaving the child to be raised by muggles. Tom was left with only his father's and maternal grandfather's names and the hope of growing into a handsome man. He grew up feeling abandoned and unloved.

Tom, raised by Muggles in an orphanage, was unaware of his mother's identity and heritage. They couldn't explain his uniqueness and behavior, classifying him as strange and unnerving. His growing superiority complex fueled his obsession with power over others. Recognizing his uniqueness, Tom rejected the approval of his peers and even tormented them to prove his superiority. His elitist behavior fueled his growing obsession with power and his uniqueness.

Tom's sense of superiority was validated by Albus Dumbledore's visit to Hogwarts, who assured him he could bond with other young wizards. Dumbledore recognized Tom's power and monitored his development, hoping acceptance would heal him. However, Tom's hatred was already established, and he would hold onto the wounds for the rest of his life. Discovering his Muggle father's abandonment only fueled Tom's hatred towards all Muggles.

Voldemort's sinister origins

Tom was sorted into the Slytherin House and was admired by classmates and instructors. However, he became obsessed with learning about his parents, discovering he was a descendant of Salazar Slytherin, leading him to despise his parents for severing his connection to his heritage.

Tom reveals his origins and goes by Lord Voldemort. He aims to eliminate Muggle-born children from Slytherin's school by releasing the Basilisk from the Chamber of Secrets and blaming Rubeus Hagrid for his failure. Determined to make a mark, Tom creates a larger army and develops Horcruxes, making it harder for other wizards to kill him.

At 16, Tom discovered his grandfather's death and learned about his parents' relationship from his uncle. He became enraged and murdered his father and grandparents out of hatred. He used their deaths to create his second Horcrux, releasing any ties to goodness and aligning with darkness, resulting in a pure evil.

Becoming the Dark Lord

After graduating from Hogwarts, Voldemort aimed to become a Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher to recruit young wizards. However, he was denied the position and devised a plan to turn unique artifacts into Horcruxes. Ten years later, he was denied again and confronted by Dumbledore, who knew about his secret plan. Voldemort focused on preparing for the First Wizarding War.

Voldemort recruited many followers who called themselves Death Eaters. Some followed him willingly, while others were forced into submission. Throughout his childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood, Voldemort had slowly risen to an intense level of violence. His followers committed crimes of destruction and mayhem worldwide. As a result, people feared him and became too afraid to speak the name he'd given himself. They worried even uttering Voldemort would make him appear. So, he became "You-Know-Who," "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named" and "Dark Lord".

Tom Riddle's rise to power in Harry Potter was a captivating franchise element, allowing fans to explore the world further. Voldemort, who had experienced abandonment, betrayal, and vengeance, developed a false identity in his teenage years. He aimed to rid the world of those who had hurt him, but the prophecy of Harry's birth stopped and destroyed him.

