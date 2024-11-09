Harvey Weinstein Returns To Hospital Amid Cancer Battle, Plans To Sue NYC Over Medical Negligence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape and sexual crimes.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who had been imprisoned for sexual offenses, has been suffering from cancer. He is back in the hospital for treatment. Weinstein is now seeking to sue New York officials, blaming them for prolonged medical negligence.

Weinstein is preparing to seek legal action against New York City Health and Hospitals and Bellevue Hospital. His representative told The Post in a statement, "We won’t discuss Mr. Weinstein’s medical specifics, but we are appalled by the ongoing medical negligence shown by NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue. This isn’t the fault of Rikers, CHS [the city jail system’s Correction Health Services], or the Bellevue doctors, whom Mr. Weinstein deeply respects."

The statement continued, "However, refusing to keep him at Bellevue during his trial is a severe oversight, jeopardizing his ability to attend his own retrial. Mr. Weinstein has hired legal counsel to sue NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue, as he has the right to proper care while in custody." The Academy Award-winning producer's specific medical issue is chronic myeloid leukemia, but many of the sources are not sure of his health’s prognosis.

Craig Rothfeld, who acts as Weinstein’s legal healthcare representative, was disappointed in how people speculated about his private health issues. Rothfeld stated to the outlet that there's a need for privacy and did not elaborate further on Weinstein’s condition.

There are claims, advanced by Weinstein’s spokesperson, that this medical negligence could connote ‘some wider agenda‘ to provide inadequate health care in order to thwart his legal efforts, "jeopardizing his ability to attend his own retrial."

Presently being tried for two sex crimes charges, which have already been overturned by New York’s highest court recently, Weinstein had been convicted in 2020. Charged with rape and a criminal sex act, the Pulp Fiction producer was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment. For the rape of an Italian model in 2013, he received a 16-year sentence in Los Angeles in 2023.

Convicted felon Harvey Weinstein reportedly has over 20 medical ailments, including diabetic retinopathy, coronary artery disease, and spinal stenosis, with dependence on plenty of pills. His health has worsened, needing emergency heart surgery and several other hospital admissions, including the latest for chest pain, which put him in intensive care.

