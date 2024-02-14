Has Tom Cruise And Rumored GF Elsina Khayrova ‘Grown Closer’? Here’s What Insiders Had To Say

Tom Cruise has had the public eye on him for some time now as the star was seen canoodling with model and socialite Elsina Khayrova since last year. According to a source close to the couple, they have become really close and have started dating officially.

What did the source say about their relationship?

An insider told Page Six that Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova are “now an item” and that the socialite’s inner circle knows it. “They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” the source added.

The insider also revealed that Tom spends quite some time at the Russian socialite’s expensive apartment in Knightsbridge, London, and has even started to spend his nights there. “They enjoy hanging out together and, despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do,” the source continued.

When did their relationship start and how has it been going?

Elsina Khayrova, who is 36, got divorced from her ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022. She reportedly met Tom Cruise, currently 61, at a party in December last year. Witnesses have reported that Cruise was immediately besotted with the lady and danced with her for most of the party. Someone said that they already looked like a couple back then.

Since then, the couple have been seen out and about in London and spotted in some really high-end restaurants. The two of them recently attended a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity. Prince William was also a guest of the gala. And even though Cruise and Khayrova arrived separately, they allegedly went for a walk together in Hyde Park after the event was over.

Even though Khayrova’s ex-husband warned, “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” she and Tom seem to be going strong.