Have Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits after 6 years of dating? Here’s what we know

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after 6 years of dating, claim reports.

The news was first reported by Entertainment Tonight. A source close to the publication said that this is the reason why Joe has not been spotted at any of Swift’s shows as a part of her ongoing Eras Tour. The source also added that the former couple’s reported split was not ‘dramatic,’ but that the relationship had just ‘run its course’.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship

Taylor Swift, 33, and Joe Alwyn, 32, started dating in 2016. Throughout the years the pop titan and the British actor always kept their relationship extremely private and away from the limelight.

Earlier, a source had told PEOPLE that Taylor is ‘very happy’ in the relationship. The source further added, “He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful.”

Talking about his private relationship with the Antihero hitmaker, Joe told Total Film, "I understand people's curiosity in the world we live in, about people's private lives. Well, I don't understand it, but I know it exists.” The Boy Erased actor also added, "For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have."

Taylor Swift’s songs about Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has been known to write about her love life and heartbreaks in her songs. Some of her songs like Delicate, Call it What You Want, and Gorgeous from her 2017 album Reputation is said to be about Joe Alwyn. London Boy, and Lover is another track from her album Lover, that are said to be about the actor.

Swift and Alwyn also collaborated on two of the former’s albums that went on to receive nods at the Grammys. Joe Alwyn is credited as co-writer in songs like Exile and Betty from the former’s 2020 album Folklore which won the Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys. He used the pseudonym William Bowery to co-write the songs. Joe was also a co-writer for Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and Evermore on Swift’s Evermore album. It too received a Grammy nomination.

Keep an eye on this space for more updates about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s reported breakup.

