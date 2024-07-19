Have Will Smith and Johnny Depp Developed An Unlikely Friendship? Here’s What Sources Say

Will Smith and Johnny Depp have found a reliable friend in one another!

Sources revealed to People that the duo have been “fans of each other” and have hung out numerous times. Most recently, the actors were at the Andrea Bocelli-honoring concert for their guest performances and a yacht outing ahead of the concert!

Inside Will Smith and Johnny Depp’s friendship

Depp and Smith’s yacht outing ahead of their concert in Italy went viral. Now, an insider source told People that the duo had “known each other for years.”

"They see each other from time to time — both have busy traveling schedules, and Depp spends most of his time in the U.K.," the source added.

The pair, who have reportedly been fans of each other, share a mutual love for music, which connects them well. "They both share a passion for music outside of their acting careers."

Egyptian musician Ahmed Saad, also at the pre-concert yacht party in Italy, shared several pictures featuring the Bad Boys and Pirates Of the Caribbean actors.

On Tuesday, July 12, Saad shared a snap of himself standing between the A-list actors and musicians on Instagram. "Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit @johnnydepp @willsmith @ismailmansour1 #AhmedSaad #jonnydepp #willsmith," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Smith and Depp were spotted hanging out last year

The Italian getaway wasn’t their first public hang-out session! The duo were also spotted together last fall for the Red Sea International Film Festival opening night in Saudi Arabia. The actors were captured sharing a friendly embrace and a chat at the event, as per TMZ. We are digging this friendship!

Smith and Depp were among many other celebrities who performed at the Andrea Bocelli-honoring concert this month, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Russell Crowe, Laura Pausini, Nadine Sierra, Jon Batiste and Brian May.

While the Men In Black actor performed a spoken-word rendition of the 1940s show tune "You'll Never Walk Alone," backed by piano tunes, Depp stepped up to perform En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor, with Bocelli himself playing the guitar in honor of his late friend Jeff Beck.

The insider source also revealed to People that the actor-musician duo “had a great time” hanging out with Sheeran at the three-day concert.