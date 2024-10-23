'He Knows He's Got May...': Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Husband Brad Falchuk's Reaction To Her Viral On-Set Kiss With Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet’s on-set kiss from the upcoming project has been going viral online. While the duo's fans have been going gaga over the picture, the actress opened up on her husband’s reaction to the viral image.

In conversation with her fans on Instagram via a question-and-answer session, the Iron Man star shared that Brad Falchuk is uninterested. Elaborating on her answer, the actress also revealed that it is too adorable to miss.

During the interaction session, one of the users asked the actress, "How does Brad feel about you kissing Mr. Chalamet?! Lol.” Answering the anonymous fan, Paltrow stated, "Unthreatened, not because T.Chal isn't AWESOME, but he knows he's got my whole [heart]."

On Thursday, October 16, a picture went viral from the sets of Chalamet and Goop founder’s new movie, Marty Supreme. The actors were seen locking lips while all dressed up. Paltrow was seen decked out in a red dress with heavy earrings and black hand gloves, while the Dune actor was filming the scene in a brown blazer paired with glasses.

In other questions asked to the actress, one user was curious to know what advice the Seven star would give to her 20-year-old self.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Not Okay’: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Thoughts on Dropping Off Son Moses at College

Paltrow replied, "At that point in my life, I really measured a lot of my worth based on how other people held my worth.” She added, "I learned over time that there's this incredibly beautiful power that exists when you are in a deep relationship with yourself and you've accepted all of the parts of yourself and you're able to show love to all the parts of yourself."

Advertisement

Her upcoming movie, Marty Supreme, will be based on the life story of a professional ping-pong player and directed by Josh Safdie. In addition to Paltrow and Chalamet, the movie will also star Fran Drescher, who will play the Wonka actor’s mother.

Moreover, the movie will mark Gwyneth Paltrow's comeback into the movies after 2019’s Avengers: End Game. She also appeared in The Politician from 2019-2020, which was created by her husband and Ryan Murphy.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Radiant As She Rings In 52nd Birthday In Paris With A Cake: SEE HERE