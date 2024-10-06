'He Played A...': Hugh Grant Has THIS To Say About Donald Trump's Cameo In His 2002 Movie Two Weeks Notice

Donald Trump has been more than just a politician and a businessman as he has ventured into onscreen projects having appeared in cameos roles in many films. One such role was in Two Weeks Notice, which also starred Hugh Grant, but it appears that the actor doesn't remember the ex-president being a part of it.

Grant appeared in The Graham Norton Show on October 4 and when Trump's name was mentioned during the discussion, he said that he always decided to be in his “stuff.”

The Notting Hill star said, “He played a bit part as himself in a romantic comedy I did with Sandra Bullock,” which was in reference to the 2002 movie. Grant added that he did not remember Trump very well.

He talked about the bet he had with the Speed actress to make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9 p.m, which Bullock didn't believe could happen.

The Wonka star said that his entire attention was on the bet and he was successful in completing the bed. He said that by 8:30 the chairman was in “floods of tears.”

Grant added, “So I'm afraid Donald Trump didn't really register.” The host of the show asked the filmstar if Trump was nice to him, to which he responded that all he remembered was that a day after that, he received a call that informed him that he had been made a member of Trump National New York, which was brushed off by the star.

Advertisement

The Love Actually star about not remembering Trump “greatly” as an individual. In Two Weeks Notice, George Wade, portrayed by Grant and Trump shared a short scene at an event where they talk about Lucy Kelson, played by Bullock.

Trump is known for cameos in other movies as well including Home Alone Two: Lost In New York, Little Racals, Zoolander, The Associate, Celebrity, and others.

As far as Grant’s professional front goes, he has been featured in Heretic which also stars Sophie Thatcher, Topher Grace, Chloe East, and many more. The movie comes under the Horror Genre and is helmed by Scott Breck and Bryan Woods, whereas A24 is the distributor of the project.

ALSO READ: Fallout Star Ella Purnell Claims She ‘Can’t Do Horror Films’; Comments On Being Called Scream Queen