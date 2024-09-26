Donald Trump Slams Late Night Talk Show Host Stephen Colbert; Calls Him 'Total Loser'

Donald Trump lashed out at the prominent talk show host Stephen Colbert, calling him "very boring" and claiming that CBS should fire him in one of his latest social media rants about late-night TV. The former President of America has had a melee with the late-night hosts lately, and Colbert came under his wrath after a PBS interview.

On September 24, he posted his thoughts on Truth Social after watching Colbert's PBS interview, where the comedian called Trump boring, indicating that he's not an ideal guest for his talk show. Meanwhile, Trump decided to put Colbert on blast by calling him unfunny, overpaid, overrated, and very boring. He made a rhetorical inquiry as to why a public dime should go to such a “complete and total loser,” referring to the talk show host.

Trump wrote, "Why would they be wasting time and the public’s money on this complete and total loser? He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers." He also drew a comparison between Colbert and the host of Fox News, Greg Gutfeld. In his opinion, Gutfeld's show has been 'killing' Colbert's talk show ratings.

Trump went a step further and told CBS to get rid of Colbert, informing them that anyone could do his job—claiming that their cost would be lower. He wrote, "CBS should terminate his contract and pick almost anyone, right off the street, who would do better, and for FAR LESS MONEY." He even suggested that he could recommend someone smarter and more talented than Colbert, or someone who would work for free.

However, his rant did not end just there, as he went on to drag other late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers on NBC, and Jimmy Kimmel on ABC into the picture. Trump vented about Colbert’s fellow entertainers being equally bad or even worse than Colbert, whom he called the "two DOPES" on NBC & ABC.

Stephen Colbert was asked in the PBS interview whether Donald Trump would be invited again to the Colbert show on CBS. The host said that he would not, because Trump was "kind of boring." He further added that he would not welcome individuals like that who appear to be dishonest with the ideas they present.

