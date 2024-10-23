'He Terrifies Me': Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Was Scared Of Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna On Stranger Things Set

Stranger Things has delivered plenty of eerie moments over its seasons, but few characters have terrified both fans and cast members alike more than Vecna. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, recently shared how deeply Jamie Campbell Bower's performance as the nightmarish character affected her on set. Despite knowing him off-camera, Brown found herself genuinely unnerved by his transformation.

In a candid interview, Brown discussed how Bower's portrayal of Vecna elicited real fear during their scenes together. His menacing transformation, complete with full prosthetics and eerie presence, took Brown by surprise, blurring the line between actor and character. While filming their intense confrontations, the combination of Bower’s acting and the eerie setting made it hard for Brown to detach herself from the fear.



She admitted that Bower’s appearance, once in full Vecna makeup, triggered her childhood fear of masks. The role demanded emotional vulnerability from Brown, but Vecna's presence intensified that emotional strain. She joked that even though Bower is a good friend, she couldn't get past his transformation into "a gremlin that lives in my closet," referencing how unsettling he appeared in full character.

Brown also highlighted Bower’s dedication to his performance, often staying in character between takes to maintain the menacing aura of Vecna. This added authenticity to the horror on set, with even seasoned crew members admitting that the presence of Vecna gave them chills. The makeup team’s detailed work on Bower’s appearance was another factor that made his presence so eerie, turning him into the monstrous figure fans came to fear.

Though Stranger Things is filled with fictional horrors, the genuine fear experienced by Millie Bobby Brown while acting alongside Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna shows the power of performance and transformation. As the show nears its final season, fans can expect even more intensity, with Vecna likely to bring more terrifying moments. Brown's ability to channel that real fear into her character promises an emotional and dramatic conclusion for Eleven’s journey.

