Will Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Adapt Her Own Book For Netflix? Here's What Report Says

Millie Bobby Brown has earned a place after her performance in Stranger Things. After this breakout role, now she is making a big jump. As per Deadline reports, she is turning her Nineteen Steps, her debut novel into a Netflix feature film.

Millie Bobby Brown, mostly known for the role of Eleven in Stranger Things, became a novelist in 2023. The first, set in Britain during the stormy period of the Second World War, focused on the teenager's need to strive to find a balance between the process of coming of age and one of the most terrible, darkest periods in human history, shaped by a very personal aspect in her family's life. Hence, this story, which was gleaned from stories passed down in Brown's own family—chiefly her grandmother—becomes a sort of personal connection to the historical time and place.

Brown had talked about how she had always wanted to make it into a film; well, now her dream is closer to reality. She is all lined up to star and produce the film adaptation. Reports have said that one of the most successful screenwriters, Anthony McCarten, responsible for penning The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody, is in final negotiations to write the adaptation.

She had earlier commented on adapting the novel to the screen through her production company, PCMA. She said, "Yes definitely [I would adapt it]. That was the intention behind it. Naturally, I just want to create more, so yes, this is a great foundation." Indeed, this quote very much explains her passion for telling stories and her commitment to creating more.

The inspiration for this novel is very personal to Brown. She told of how stories that her grandmother had shared with her, through sleepless nights, really touched her. She did not realize when she was young that all those stories she heard were based on real events from her grandmother's childhood during World War II. "Then I slowly realized that these were things that happened to her in her childhood, during World War Two," said Brown. Set in Bethnal Green, the novel proved to hold a lot of sentimental value for Brown and her family. Brown visited the area every summer in her childhood, and there is a clear sense of her nostalgia in the following quote: "It was amazing just to go back and to reminisce on all that nostalgia, but it's a really important place to her and to our whole family."

Brown's passion for meaningful, woman-centric roles pours out of her body of work. "I'm very gravitated towards things that mean something to me and just more of a woman-centric role," she says. "I'm very, very committed to moving people with what I do." This commitment oozes from the choices she has made in selecting the roles she plays and surely gives meaning to her decision to bring her novel to life on the big screen.

Her most recent film, Damsel, did quite well; on Netflix, it held in the top 10 for six consecutive weeks and had 50 million views per week at one point. In 2025, Brown will complete her fifth and last season of Stranger Things—has already twice brought in Emmy nominations. Brown is only twenty. She is set to appear in The Electric State, a science-fiction adventure from the Russo brothers, besides the Godzilla franchise. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Jenny Slate.

