‘He Wants The Best For Her’: Selena Gomez Is Over The Moon After Being Engaged To Benny Blanco, Says Sources

Selena Gomez said a big yes to Benny Blanco, who popped the question to the singer-actress. Amidst the couple being elated about the engagement, the sources close to the pair revealed that Blanco-Gomez wants the best for each other.

In conversation with People Magazine, the insider shared that the Only Murders in the Building actress is “glowing.” The insider stated that both are really happy and are perfect together.

Further in the talks with the media portal, the source close to the actress-singer revealed, “They’re so supportive of each other.” They added, “He wants the best for her, and she wants the best for him. They’re perfect together. They really are.”

Meanwhile, after being engaged to the music producer, Gomez shared a carousel post where she flaunted her huge piece of diamond while showing off her big smile. In the last picture of the post, Blanco was seen hugging the singer and kissing her forehead from the back.

Blanco asked Selena the question during a Taco Bell picnic after dating for nearly a year and a half. In the caption, the Monte Carlo actress wrote, “Forever begins now...”

Meanwhile, the music producer claimed in the comment section, “Hey wait... that’s my wife.”

Following the happy post, Gomez also shared videos on her Instagram stories, where she shows the ring to one of her friends and can be heard saying, “I said yes to this!” Her friend screams in excitement and says, “It’s so pretty.”

Additionally, Taylor Swift joined in excitedly as she wrote in the comment section that she would be the flower girl at her pal’s wedding.

Previously, in November, Blanco gushed about his girlfriend on the red carpet of the event and said, “It’s like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up.” He added, “I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their relationship official in 2023.

