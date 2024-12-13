Benny Blanco's Private Love Life Revealed: Inside His Dating History And Engagement With Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco, a renowned music producer behind hits with A-listers like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and more, has often kept his personal life under wraps.

However, his relationship with Selena Gomez has quickly become one of the most publicized aspects of his life. In December 2024, the couple took a major step forward, confirming their engagement. Here's a look at Benny Blanco's dating history and his relationship with Selena Gomez.

Before his public romance with Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco was notoriously private about his relationships. The Eastside singer had only gone public with one girlfriend before Selena: model and actress Elsie Hewitt. The pair met on the set of Benny's 2019 music video for Graduation with Juice WRLD.

In January 2020, Benny confirmed their relationship by posting a series of photos with Elsie on X (formerly Twitter). Benny jokingly wrote, “I have a girlfriend, she just goes to another school".

They made a public appearance together at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party that same month, but the relationship seemed to remain low-key. The exact timeline of when they broke up remains unclear.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez first crossed paths while working on their 2019 single I Can’t Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy. However, it wasn’t until late 2023 that fans began speculating about their romantic connection.

On December 7, 2023, Selena seemed to confirm the rumors in a series of Instagram comments. She responded to a pop culture account's post, writing, “Facts,” which fans quickly took as confirmation of the relationship. She also referred to Benny as her “absolute everything in my heart” and “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” in a fan post.

Once their romance went public, Benny and Selena were not shy about how serious they were about each other. In May 2024, Benny appeared on The Howard Stern Show and shared how deeply he felt about Selena.

He said, “When I look at her, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’” He added, “People always said this to me, ‘When you know you meet your best friend.’ She truly is my best friend.”

In December 2024, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez took their relationship to the next level when Benny proposed to Selena. On December 11, Selena shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a series of photos showcasing her stunning marquise diamond ring and the Taco Bell picnic Benny had set up for the romantic proposal. The caption read, “Forever begins now…” signaling the start of a new chapter for the couple.

