'He Was Dealing With So Much': Diana Award Chief Executive Reflects On Prince William's State Of Mind

Prince William carried himself well at a Diana Award charity event last week while dealing with his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the aforementioned event, told People.

Ojo, one of the several people who interacted with the Prince of Wales during the event, noted to the publication that William did not show any signs of the extent of his struggles.

Learning about Kate’s news today “makes [it] even sadder, as it took place against the backdrop of all the conspiracy theories of the past few weeks,” Ojo said. “It reinforces of the danger of the society we live in, where rumors get picked up and almost become a false reality.”

In her statement to People, Ojo continued, “In the context now, knowing he was dealing with so much and that he was in a place [Diana Awards] where there was such positivity, it was refreshing.”

“In some sense, when you're dealing with such bad news, you need hope and positivity, and the event was all about that.”

She added, “Everyone needs hope, and I know he had heaps of that on that evening. And hopefully, he took that home.”

Expressing hope that people will learn from the experience [cyberbullying Kate], Ojo said, “We think that because they are public figures, we have every right to know the ins and outs of everything. I would hope this will teach us something as a public: that people should respect privacy and that people have private lives and that we don't have to know everything.”

To conclude her statement, Ojo said, “The least we can do [for Kate and William and their family] is show kindness. I hope that we will learn but I doubt that we will, when you look at what they've been through the last couple of months. It has been awful.”

Kate Middleton Grateful for Prince William's Support Amid Tough Times

In a video statement released on Friday, Kate Middleton expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received since her abdominal surgery in January, before disclosing her cancer diagnosis.

While expressing how she hopes to recover and get back to public duty soon, the Princess of Wales shared that having her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, by her side is a “great source of comfort and reassurance too.”

As of now, no information is available regarding the type or stage of cancer Kate Middleton has.

For those out of the loop, it's worth noting that King Charles is also facing his own battle with cancer, alongside Kate Middleton.

His diagnosis with the disease was revealed by the palace in February this year.

