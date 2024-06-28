'He Will Always Be Missed': Late Chef Anthony Bourdain's Friends Remembers Him On His Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Anthony Bourdain, the beloved chef and TV personality left the world on June 8, 2018. He left an indelible mark in the culinary world. Recently, on June 25th, friends and family of Anthony Bourdain gathered to remember the late chef. If he had been there it would be his 68th birthday.

His close friends, José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern, and Eric Ripert marked the occasion with #Bourdain Day. Six years after his passing, Bourdain’s influence and his legacy in the culinary world are still alive. Let’s take a closer look at how his friends celebrated the day to honor him.

June 25 is marked as #BourdianDay

Eric Ripert and José Andrés on June 25 as #BourdianDay to commemorate their friend’s impactful life. They encourage fans and friends alike to share their own memories with Bourdain. They want to highlight the chef’s enduring legacy. Eric Ripert, a longtime friend of Boudain took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

He posted a photo alongside fellow chefs Emeril Lagasse and José Andrés, reminiscing about the good times they shared with Bourdain. Ripert captioned the post as, “WE ❤️ you Tony ... #bourdainday.” Eric was also his companion during the filming of Parts Unknown.

Bourdain’s influence continues to inspire people

José Andrés shared his thoughts about Anthony Bourdain’s impact on his page. He reposted the photo of Bourdain with Eric Ripert and Emeril Lagasse. He wrote, “Tony will always be missed terribly by all of us…but we can honor his legacy as we continue to do actions big and small to create a better world.”

This emphasized how deeply Bourdain was missed by everybody who knew him. Andrés highlighted Boudain’s lasting legacy in using food to bring people together and break down barriers. He noted that Bourdain’s influence continues to inspire people.

Other fellow chefs also honor Bourdain’s legacy

Andrew Zimmern, a close friend and fellow chef of Anthony Bourdain chose to celebrate the day in a meaningful way. He participated in an event dedicated to raising awareness for mental health. The event was held for the neuroscience department of the University of Minnesota event. This is a cause close to both the chefs. Zimmern shared how Bourdain’s philosophy of embracing life had a profound impact on him.

Chefs like Richard Blais and Ludo Lefebvre also paid tribute to Boudain. They shared personal anecdotes and memories with Bourdain. Richard Blais, known from Top Chef, posted a picture wearing a T-shirt with Bourdain’s image. This shows how Bourdain made an impression on everybody who knew him.

Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable work in the culinary world

Anthony Bourdain is known for his TV shows like No Reservations and Parts Unknown. His career took off with the publication of Kitchen Confidential. It is a candid memoir that peeled back the curtain on restaurant life. This book not only made him famous but revealed what actually happens behind kitchen doors.

He was more than just a chef—he was a storyteller who brought cultures and cuisines into the homes of millions. His ability to weave personal narratives with culinary adventures sets him apart.

How and when did Anthony Boudain die?

Anthony Bourdain tragically died by suicide on June 8, 2018. He was in France filming an episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown when he committed suicide. His death shocked fans and colleagues around the world, who mourned the loss of a talented chef and writer.

Though the reasons behind his suicide are still unclear. Many suggest he was going through mental health struggles and was suffering from depression.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

