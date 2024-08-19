Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Stepson Brayden’s 9th Birthday With Jaw-Some Shark-Themed Party; SEE Here

It seems Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa deserve the Best Parents award for making sure Brayden's 9th birthday was an absolute ocean adventure. On August 18, the Selling Sunset alum gave fans a glimpse of her stepson Brayden's shark-themed bash.

Heather Rae shared snaps of the beautiful blue-themed bash on Instagram stories which included images showing the deep-sea decor and snaps he took with his dad.

Brayden is the son of Tarek and his ex-wife Christina Hall, who also share a daughter Taylor, 13. Tarek and Heather share a 1-year-old son Tristan, who they welcomed together in January 2023.

Heather uploaded a picture of a sign that guests saw when they walked into Brayden's bash, which read, "Welcome to the shark party." It's followed by a tiny cute table featuring a blow-up shark, shark gummies, a blue placemat, and some shark-themed cups, bracelets, and glasses.

Brayden also posed for a birthday snap with his dad Tarek, as the son-father duo looked relaxed and happy. She captioned the story as "My loves."

Tarek later also posted a photo of himself and Brayden at the shark-themed party, taken the day before. The two smiled together while posing behind a cardboard shark.

Heather and Tarek tied the knot on Oct. 23, 202. The duo loves travelling and they recently returned from a fun-filled Caribbean holiday with their family. In a joint Instagram post on Aug. 3, Tarek and Heather shared pictures from their beach getaway, featuring vibrant mimosas, quality time with Heather's parents, and even a few moments for some family dancing.

“Tarek and I are not the best travelers together I'd say. We always stress each other out,” she admitted in an Instagram video. “And then we recover pretty quick, but there's always like that… tension moment."

Meanwhile, alongside Brayden who turned 9, Tarek is also set to turn 43 on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

