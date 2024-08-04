'Sweet Baby Love': Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals The Moment She Cherishes The Most As A Mom

Heather Rae El Moussa loves motherhood, especially the simple, everyday moments she gets to spend with her son, Tristan Jay. The Selling Sunset alum shared a sweet Instagram video showing her favorite post-nap routine with her 17-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa. Heather's heartwarming glimpse into their daily lives is a testament to her cherished mommy moments. Tristan and his older siblings, Taylor and Brayden, also enjoyed a sunny Caribbean getaway recently.

Especially when it comes to the little moments, Heather Rae El Moussa cherishes mom life. Earlier this week, the 36-year-old Selling Sunset alum shared a video on Instagram of her favorite "every day" mom moment with her son Tristan Jay, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa.

In the video, the proud mom shares her daily routine with Tristan, which includes everything from waking him up to changing his diaper. "I love after nap time," she writes over the video.

HGTV star picks up her sleepy son and kisses him on the cheek before carrying him over to his fish tank to admire the fish. Heather roars and Tristan giggles as they play with a lion stuffed animal. She then takes her son to the changing table so that he can get a diaper change before they head to the pool with his cousins.

“My sweet baby love, I cherish every moment spent with him and look forward to this moment every day," Heather wrote in her caption. In an Instagram post last week, Heather and Tarek Hallm shared photos of their Caribbean vacation with Tristan and his older siblings, Taylor and Brayden. Heather posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself posing with Tarek and the three kids on the runway at the beginning of the trip. Over the photo, she wrote "Caribbean bound," tagging her husband.

On Friday, Heather Rae El Moussa posted a new video clip on Instagram that featured a sweet moment between her husband and her son. Her parents and Tarek's kids, whom he shares with Christina Hall, joined them on the trip. Heather posed alongside her mother Teresa Young, a doting mother who looked adoringly at her newborn son. Tarek was married to Christina from 2009-2018. She is now in a contentious divorce from her third husband Josh Hall.

