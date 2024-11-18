Heidi Klum Shares Heartwarming Moments From Her Visit to Son Henry at His College With Family; See Pics

Heidi Klum visited her son, Henry, 19, at his college on Sunday, November 17, alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her younger kids, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. The family appeared to have had a great time hanging out in Henry’s dorm room together.

One video posted by Klum showed her receiving a kiss on the cheek from her son while wearing her long blonde hair down and grinning at the camera. Another snapshot showed the three kids walking down a dimly lit street with Kaulitz. Klum’s 20-year-old daughter Leni did not appear to be part of the family trip.

Snacking on burgers, fries, tacos, and donuts made the visit more enjoyable, as can be inferred from Klum’s social media updates, which also featured a picture of her snuggling up with her husband.

Klum’s post also included photos of her kids playing chess and a video of Henry and her setting up Christmas decorations in his dorm room. Unlike other teenagers, Henry didn’t mind his mother putting a lit up Santa Claus in his dormitory.

“Visiting Henry in college,” the former Victoria’s Secret angel captioned the post, adding, “Family time.”

When Henry graduated high school in June, Klum, a proud mama, cheered him on at his convocation. She shared several videos of her son on Instagram, one of which featured him receiving his diploma onstage while dressed in a graduation gown and cap. Like a proper teenager, Henry walked right past his mom as she shouted, “Yes, Henry—woohoo!” and “Yay, Henry!”

The supermodel also showered love on her son in September for his 19th birthday. She posted a throwback of him singing the birthday song before blowing out the candles on his 11th birthday.

Klum, for the record, does not share any children with Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019. Kaulitz's German roots helped strengthen their bond, as Klum was also born in Germany. Their connection deepened further when Kaulitz gifted her a sentimental piece of the Berlin Wall on one of her birthdays.

Kaulitz has always been close to Klum's children, even asking for their permission before proposing. In an August interview with People, Klum described it as the "sweetest thing" Kaulitz has ever done for her.

