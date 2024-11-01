Heidi Klum Stuns Fans With Unbelievable Halloween Costume Reveal; See Here

Heidi Klum has done it again! Known for her jaw-dropping Halloween transformations, the supermodel and TV personality turned heads this year as E.T., the lovable alien from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Klum revealed her incredible costume at her 23rd annual Halloween party in New York City, held at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday.

This year’s look had Klum channeling the film’s famous scene where E.T. is disguised in a blonde wig and hat. Standing beside her was her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who also dressed up as the original E.T.

Klum’s costume featured intricate prosthetics, and a video she posted on Instagram showed the details: her face blended into E.T.’s long neck, complete with a blinking head perched above. The reveal was highly anticipated, as Klum had been teasing her fans throughout the day on social media.

Klum’s Halloween transformations have become legendary over the years, and she always brings her A-game. Speaking with People about her preparation, Klum said, “There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight.” She revealed that her costume had taken months of planning, with the process including molds, fittings, and prosthetics.

“I know I have so many fans, and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things,” she added. Her previous Halloween costumes have included a life-like worm, a peacock, Princess Fiona from Shrek, and Jessica Rabbit, all requiring hours of work in the makeup chair. Every year, fans eagerly await what she will come up with next.

Klum has mastered the art of keeping her fans on the edge of their seats. Ahead of the big reveal, she had hinted on Instagram, "I am so excited to see all of your creations. Can not wait to show you mine." Her playful teasers kept fans guessing, and the final look did not disappoint.

Interestingly, Heidi Klum wasn’t the only star to dress up as E.T. this year. Janelle Monáe also chose the iconic character, revealing her own version on Wednesday. Both stars put their unique spins on the beloved extraterrestrial.

Klum’s party was as extravagant as her costume. Sponsored by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video, the event drew a crowd of celebrities and featured DJ sets by Questlove, Gottmik, and Violet Chachki.

The Hard Rock Hotel was transformed into a Halloween wonderland, with guests celebrating the holiday in style. Klum’s party has become a must-attend event in New York City’s social scene, and this year’s bash was no exception.

