'Helped Me Find Peace': Valerie Bertinelli's Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Praises Her For Supporting Him In Hard Time

Mike Goodnough, the boyfriend of Valerie Bertinelli, recently recounted a touching anecdote that demonstrates how much she has stood by him. In March, when they were still a fairly new couple, Mike had to travel to LA because one of his childhood friends was dying. Though their relationship wasn’t very long, Valerie realized how Mike is struggling right now and invited him to stay with her.

“At that point, @wolfiesmom and I had only been together a few months. Still, she knew how overwrought I was and told me I could stay with her,” he wrote. Bertinelli even canceled “family plans that mattered to her…for me,” he added.

Of all of these, the fact that came across most touching to Mike was when Valerie set aside her familial commitments to attend to him. Every night after he was accompanied the friend and the family, Valerie asked how he was doing as well. On the first night, she prepared a sandwich for him, a sandwich that was made with love and care. Mike, aged 53 years and 9 months, said that he will never forget that sandwich because of the feeling it gave him knowing it was a small thing that could make a big difference.

“Each night that week, when I returned from supporting my friend and his grieving mother and family, she made sure I ate. The first night, she made me a sandwich,” Goodnough wrote. “I will be 54 in a few days. I don’t think I remember a sandwich I’ve eaten in my life as sharply as I remember that one… how it made me feel, the care in it, the love.”

This story actually demonstrates how Valerie stood by Mike during a difficult period in his life and how close they are.

Mike Goodnough said that it was a tough but healing week and that he had a lot of healing thanks to Valerie Bertinelli. He told her that she made him accept losses that he had been mourning for a long time. The thing that was really important for him was the fact that Valerie did not have to be there with him, however, she decided to do it.

“It helped me find peace from losses long grieved. Valerie’s support was the reason why. She didn’t owe me that. She offered it,” he said. “There are people who show you they care and people who only tell you [they] do.”

Mike noted that there are people who can mean it when they say they care for you and those that just say the words and should be avoided. He says that the people who are there for us, are the most valuable things in life and we should hold them dear.

“The former — the people who are there for you — are life’s richest blessing. Treasure them, for they are treasures,” he wrote.

He shared these thoughts in a heartfelt caption titled “People Who Hug You Through Your Losses,” along with a photo he took during that emotional trip.

Early in their long-distance relationship, Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough set a rule to see each other every three weeks. Bertinelli shared this commitment with PEOPLE in April, emphasizing how they made it a priority.

“We never go longer than that without seeing each other,” Bertinelli told PEOPLE in April.

By July, she gave an honest update on how things were going. She admitted that the summer had been packed with activities, making it tough to stick to their routine. “It’s been challenging,” she said. “The summer has been booked full. It is challenging.”

